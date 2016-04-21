La Fleche Wallonne Feminine highlights - Video

Evelyn Stevens, Anna van der Breggen and Megan Guarnier made up the 2016 Fleche Wallonne podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anna Van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) won her second consecutive title at La Flèche Wallonne Feminine on Wednesday. This time around she broke away near the base of the bottom of the Mur de Huy with Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) in tow, but out-paced the American on the steep 26% slope to take the victory. Steven's teammate Megan Guarnier place third.

"The first win here was nice, but the second one might be better," said Van der Breggen. "It was exciting to sprint to the line with Evelyn. The Mur de Huy is a beast, but I felt strong."