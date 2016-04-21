Trending

La Fleche Wallonne Feminine highlights - Video

Watch as Van der Breggen seals her second consecutive victory on the Mur de Huy

Evelyn Stevens, Anna van der Breggen and Megan Guarnier made up the 2016 Fleche Wallonne podium

Evelyn Stevens, Anna van der Breggen and Megan Guarnier made up the 2016 Fleche Wallonne podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Related Articles

Van der Breggen wins La Fleche Wallonne Feminine

History repeats itself for Van Der Breggen in La Fleche Wallonne Feminine

Van der Breggen climbs UCI Women's WorldTour rankings after La Fleche Wallonne win

Anna Van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) won her second consecutive title at La Flèche Wallonne Feminine on Wednesday. This time around she broke away near the base of the bottom of the Mur de Huy with Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) in tow, but out-paced the American on the steep 26% slope to take the victory. Steven's teammate Megan Guarnier place third.

"The first win here was nice, but the second one might be better," said Van der Breggen. "It was exciting to sprint to the line with Evelyn. The Mur de Huy is a beast, but I felt strong."