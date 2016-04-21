Van der Breggen climbs UCI Women's WorldTour rankings after La Fleche Wallonne win

Image 1 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) leads the WorldTour rankings (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 5 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) in the lead (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 5 US champion Megan Guarnier on the Emakumeen Bira stage 4 podium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) wins La Fleche Wallonne Image 5 of 5 Emma Johansson tries on the yellow jersey for another day (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Although it was Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) who won La Flèche Wallonne Féminine on Wednesday, world champion Lizzie Armitstead continued to hold the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour rankings, though the margin between her, teammate Chantal Blaak, and the rest of the elite ranks has shrunk significantly.

Armitstead came out of her Tour of Flanders victory with 368 points to Blaak's 343, with Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5) a distant third with 285 points. But with her third place on the Mur de Huy, Megan Guarnier makes it three Boels Dolmans riders at the top of the standings, pushing Johansson to a tie for third with 325 points.

Van der Breggen inched up to fifth from sixth, and now trails Armitstead by 68 points.

The UCI Women's WorldTour now moves to China for the Tour of Chongming Island before coming to the USA for the Tour of California - the last chance for countries to alter their allocations for the women's road race at the Olympic Games.

The WorldTour then continues with the Philadelphia International Classic and Aviva Womens Tour in Great Britain before the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile.

Women's WorldTour Rankings as of April 20, 2016