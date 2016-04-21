Van der Breggen climbs UCI Women's WorldTour rankings after La Fleche Wallonne win
Armitstead continues to lead Boels Dolmans sweep - Video
Although it was Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) who won La Flèche Wallonne Féminine on Wednesday, world champion Lizzie Armitstead continued to hold the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour rankings, though the margin between her, teammate Chantal Blaak, and the rest of the elite ranks has shrunk significantly.
Armitstead came out of her Tour of Flanders victory with 368 points to Blaak's 343, with Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5) a distant third with 285 points. But with her third place on the Mur de Huy, Megan Guarnier makes it three Boels Dolmans riders at the top of the standings, pushing Johansson to a tie for third with 325 points.
Van der Breggen inched up to fifth from sixth, and now trails Armitstead by 68 points.
The UCI Women's WorldTour now moves to China for the Tour of Chongming Island before coming to the USA for the Tour of California - the last chance for countries to alter their allocations for the women's road race at the Olympic Games.
The WorldTour then continues with the Philadelphia International Classic and Aviva Womens Tour in Great Britain before the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile.
Women's WorldTour Rankings as of April 20, 2016
|1 (1)
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|368
|pts
|2 (2)
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|343
|3 (4)
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|325
|4 (3)
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|325
|5 (6)
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|300
|6 (7)
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|235
|7 (5)
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|209
|8 (8)
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|202
|9 (10)
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon
|144
|10 (9)
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|124
|11 (11)
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|112
|12 (20)
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|110
|13 (12)
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|106
|14 (13)
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|101
|15 (-)
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|100
|16 (14)
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|95
|17 (18)
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|86
|18 (15)
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|85
|19 (16)
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|85
|20 (19)
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|85
|21 (17)
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|84
|22 (21)
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|60
|23 (22)
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|58
|24 (23)
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|55
|25 (24)
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|40
|26 (25)
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|40
|27 (30)
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|40
|28 (-)
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|35
|29 (26)
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|34
|30 (-)
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|30
|31 (27)
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|30
|32 (28)
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|33 (29)
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|25
|34 (31)
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
|24
|35 (32)
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|22
|36 (33)
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|20
|37 (34)
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|18
|38 (35)
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|18
|39 (36)
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|16
|40 (37)
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|16
|41 (38)
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|42 (-)
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|43 (39)
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|44 (40)
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|45 (-)
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini
|10
|46 (41)
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|47 (-)
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|48 (-)
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|49 (42)
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|50 (43)
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|6
|51 (44)
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|52 (45)
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|6
|53 (46)
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|54 (-)
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|2
|55 (47)
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|56 (48)
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|2
