Van der Breggen climbs UCI Women's WorldTour rankings after La Fleche Wallonne win

Armitstead continues to lead Boels Dolmans sweep - Video

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) leads the WorldTour rankings

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) in the lead

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
US champion Megan Guarnier on the Emakumeen Bira stage 4 podium

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) wins La Fleche Wallonne

Emma Johansson tries on the yellow jersey for another day

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Although it was Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) who won La Flèche Wallonne Féminine on Wednesday, world champion Lizzie Armitstead continued to hold the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour rankings, though the margin between her, teammate Chantal Blaak, and the rest of the elite ranks has shrunk significantly.

Armitstead came out of her Tour of Flanders victory with 368 points to Blaak's 343, with Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5) a distant third with 285 points. But with her third place on the Mur de Huy, Megan Guarnier makes it three Boels Dolmans riders at the top of the standings, pushing Johansson to a tie for third with 325 points.

Van der Breggen inched up to fifth from sixth, and now trails Armitstead by 68 points.

The UCI Women's WorldTour now moves to China for the Tour of Chongming Island before coming to the USA for the Tour of California - the last chance for countries to alter their allocations for the women's road race at the Olympic Games.

The WorldTour then continues with the Philadelphia International Classic and Aviva Womens Tour in Great Britain before the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile.

Women's WorldTour Rankings as of April 20, 2016

1 (1)Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam368pts
2 (2)Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam343
3 (4)Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam325
4 (3)Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5325
5 (6)Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team300
6 (7)Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team235
7 (5)Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS209
8 (8)Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5202
9 (10)Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon144
10 (9)Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS124
11 (11)Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing112
12 (20)Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing110
13 (12)Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur106
14 (13)Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team101
15 (-)Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam100
16 (14)Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products95
17 (18)Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team86
18 (15)Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing85
19 (16)Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam85
20 (19)Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies85
21 (17)Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High584
22 (21)Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini60
23 (22)Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling58
24 (23)Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team55
25 (24)Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur40
26 (25)Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing40
27 (30)Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini40
28 (-)Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS35
29 (26)Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS34
30 (-)Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team30
31 (27)Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team30
32 (28)Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25
33 (29)Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High525
34 (31)Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink24
35 (32)Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS22
36 (33)Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing20
37 (34)Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies18
38 (35)Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata18
39 (36)Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling16
40 (37)Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High516
41 (38)Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam16
42 (-)Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS12
43 (39)Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank12
44 (40)Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12
45 (-)Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini10
46 (41)Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS10
47 (-)Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
48 (-)Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team6
49 (42)Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
50 (43)Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High56
51 (44)Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
52 (45)Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.866
53 (46)Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
54 (-)Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana2
55 (47)Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
56 (48)Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team2