Van der Breggen wins La Fleche Wallonne Feminine

Dutchwoman attacks Stevens on the Mur de Huy

Image 1 of 66

Lex Albrecht (Bepink)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 66

The Canyon-SRAM races bikes ready to roll

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 66

Alexis Ryan (Canyon SRAM)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 66

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 66

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) wins La Fleche Wallonne

Image 6 of 66

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 66

Kat Garfoot (Orica-AIS) on the Mur

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 66

Molly Meyvisch (Servetto Footon) on the Mur

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 66

Louisa Lobigs (Australia)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 66

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) sitting in the bunch

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 66

Ukrainian champion Tetiana Riabchenko (INPA - Bianchi)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 66

US champ Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 66

World Champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 66

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 66

A smiling Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 66

Elisa Longo Borghini waves from the podium

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 66

MTB champion Jolanda Neff continues her road odyssey at La Fleche Wallonne Feminine

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 66

The Australian team get ready for the race

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 66

ET didn't go home it appears

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 66

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) wins La Fleche Wallonne

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 66

Men's winner Alejandro Valverde and Anna van der Breggen, repeat winner of La Fleche Wallonne Feminine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 66

Former World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team rides the last few hundred metres of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 66

Karol-Ann Canuel (CAN) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team rides the last few hundred metres of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 66

Lisa Brennauer (GER) of CANYON//SRAM Racing rides the last few hundred metres of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 66

Dani King (GBR) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team rides the last few hundred metres of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 66

Klara Koppenburg (GER) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team rides the last few hundred metres of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 66

Roxanne Knetemann (NED) of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team rides the last few hundred metres of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 66

Winner of the men's edition, Alejandro Valverde (ESP) of Movistar Team and the women's winner, Anna van der Breggen (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team stand on the podium of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 66

Megan Guarnier (USA) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team stands on the podium of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 66

The last 200 meters are the hardest of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 31 of 66

Rachel Neylan of Orica-AIS rides the last few hundred metres of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 32 of 66

Elena Cecchini (ITA) of CANYON//SRAM Racing digs deep in the last few hundred metres of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 33 of 66

Lisa Brennauer CANYON//SRAM Racing rides up the Mur de Huy in the first lap of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 34 of 66

Best young rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 66

Evelyn Stevens, Anna van der Breggen and Megan Guarnier made up the 2016 Fleche Wallonne podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 66

Evelyn Stevens, Anna van der Breggen and Megan Guarnier made up the 2016 Fleche Wallonne podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 66

Sophie Duyck (BEL) of Topsport Vlaanderen Etixx Cycling Team leads the breakaway group during the first lap of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 38 of 66

Sophie Duyck (BEL) of Topsport Vlaanderen Etixx Cycling Team leads the breakaway group during the first lap of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 39 of 66

The breakaway tackles the Mur de Huy for the first time during the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 40 of 66

Valentina Scandolara (ITA) of Cylance Pro Cycling rides at the frontof the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 41 of 66

Emma Johansson (SWE) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team digs deep in the last few hundred metres of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 42 of 66

Emma Johansson (SWE) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team digs deep in the last few hundred metres of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 43 of 66

The break's lead is shortening - Flèche Wallonne Femmes - a 137km road race from starting and finishing in Huy

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 44 of 66

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) at La Flèche Wallonne Feminine

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 45 of 66

Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv) sets the pace - Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 46 of 66

Clara Koppenburg (Cervélo Bigla) - Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 47 of 66

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team retained the U23 UCI World Women's World Tour jersey after finishing 4th at the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 48 of 66

Race winner Anna van der Breggen (NED) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team, Evelyn Stevens (USA) of and Megan Guarnier (USA) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team stand on the podium of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 49 of 66

Race winner Anna van der Breggen (NED) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team, Evelyn Stevens (USA) of and Megan Guarnier (USA) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team stand on the podium of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 50 of 66

Big effort from Carmen Small (Cervélo Bigla) on ther birthday - Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 51 of 66

Jöelle Numainville (CAN) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team rides the last few hundred metres of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 52 of 66

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) wins La Fleche Wallonne

Image 53 of 66

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) wins La Fleche Wallonne

Image 54 of 66

World Champion, Lizzie Armitstead signs in with her Boels Dolmans teammates - Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 55 of 66

La Flèche Wallonne Feminine routed through scenic Belgian countryside

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 56 of 66

La Flèche Wallonne Feminine

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 57 of 66

Caught by the bunch - Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 58 of 66

Carmen Small (Cervélo Bigla) attacks - Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 59 of 66

A serious fan of La Flèche Wallonne

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 60 of 66

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) and Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) race up the Mur de Huy

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 61 of 66

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) and Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) at La Flèche Wallonne Feminine

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 62 of 66

Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) on her way to second place at La Flèche Wallonne Feminine

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 63 of 66

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) and Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) on the Mur de Huy

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 64 of 66

Anna van der Breggen successfully defends her title at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 65 of 66

The peloton all together at La Flèche Wallonne Feminine

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 66 of 66

Anna van der Breggen leads Evelyn Stevens on the Mur de Huy

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) made it two in a row at La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday when she out-climbed Evie Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) to the top of the Mur de Huy. The Dutchwoman launched her race winning move between the Côte de Cherave and the final climb to the finish, and only Stevens would or could respond.

"The first win here was nice, but the second one might be better," said Van der Breggen. "It was exciting to sprint to the line with Evelyn. The Mur de Huy is a beast, but I felt strong."

Van der Breggen and Stevens broke away from a leading group of seven that took shape over the penultimate climb. Van der Breggen had European road champion Kasia Niewiadoma for company, Stevens had American road champion Megan Guarnier. Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Alena Amialiusik (CANYON//SRAM) and Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) also made the selection.

Garfoot and Amialiusik lost contact with the leaders before Van der Breggen attacked. Stevens had been tasked with tracking Van der Breggen, Guarnier was responsible for following Niewiadoma.

"Anna didn’t mess around with that attack," said Stevens. “Even anticipating the move, it wasn’t easy to follow her."

The duo hit the base of the Mur with a 20-second advantage. Van der Breggen distanced Stevens when the road hit its most-punishing pitch of 26 percent through an S-shaped curve about mid-way up the final ascent. Stevens fought her way back to Van der Breggen. Stevens lost contact a second time and then a third but found Van der Breggen’s wheel again and again. One hundred metres from the finish, Van der Breggen rode Stevens off her wheel for a fourth and final time to solo to victory.

Eight seconds later, Stevens powered across the hilltop finish. Guarnier beat out Niewiadoma from the chase group to take the final spot on the podium.

Second place was bittersweet for Stevens, who won Flèche Wallone in 2012 and benefited from strong team support. Boels Dolmans Cycling Team won the first five rounds of the UCI Women’s WorldTour. With round six going to Van der Breggen, their impressive streak comes to an end.

"I was apologising to my teammates at the finish because they worked so hard all day," Stevens told Cyclingnews. "They were incredible. The work they did was just unbelievable. They were all so strong. We had won the last five weeks, and it was my turn today, and I wanted to deliver for them.

"Personally, it’s disappointing, too," said Stevens. "No one trains for second place. We came here to win today, and that’s what I wanted to do."

"I haven’t been in a position to contend in a long time, so initially, I was disappointed," Stevens added several hours later, following the podium presentations. "A bit removed, I’m feeling happy with how I rode and what I did today – like I’m back."

The early action set the scene for the nail-biting finale. A breakaway of seven riders dominated the opening kilometres. Emilia Fahlin (Alé Cipollini), Lex Albrecht (BePink), Anne-Sophie Duyck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx), Jessica Allen (High5 GoExPro Australian Women’s Development Team), Cecilia Gothaas Johnsen (Hitec), Sheyla Gutiérrez (Cylance) and Katia Ragusa (Servetto-Footon) broke away from the peloton around the 10-kilometre mark. The group hit the Côte d’Ereffe, the first of 11 categorised climbs over the 137-kilometre race, with a slim advantage that would grow to 3:15 before the first ascent of the Côte de Bohisseau.

The peloton allowed the breakaway to maintain an advantage between three and four minutes until the second passage of the Côte d’Ereffe. With 78 kilometres done, Rabo-Liv massed at the front of the peloton to slowly but steadily reduce the gap. Twenty-five kilometres later, it was mission accomplished. The peloton caught the breakaway on the second time up the Cöte de Bohisseau.

A selection was made just beyond the Côte de Bohisseau, and while race radio never gave numbers or names, the race caravan was told "all the favourites are represented" in the front group.

Carmel Small (Cervélo-Bigla) attacked over the top of the Côte de Solières. The American pocketed 15-seconds ahead of the Côte de Cherave but was caught on the the 1.3-kilometre penultimate climb that race organisers introduced last year.

On the Côte de Cherave a second selection of seven riders took shape. It was from this final leading group that Van der Breggen launched her bid for glory.

"We knew it was going to come down to the climb before the climb again," said Stevens. "When Anna jumped, I got on her wheel and followed best that I could.

"Props to Anna," said Stevens. "I was clinging to her wheel just hoping I could make it to the final 50 metres so that I could come around her, but she was just too strong today."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3:50:36
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:08
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:22
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:23
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:25
6Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:38
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:43
8Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:45
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:48
10Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon
11Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:53
12Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
13Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini0:00:55
14Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS0:00:58
15Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
16Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini0:01:00
17Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
18Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
19Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:03
20Anna Plichat (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:09
21Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:11
22Nicole Brändli (Swi) Servetto Footon
23Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
24Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
25Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
26Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
27Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:01:21
28Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:23
29Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
30Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:27
31Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:30
32Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
33Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:01:37
34Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS0:02:15
35Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur0:02:16
36Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High50:02:18
37Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:21
38Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
39Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:33
40Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:34
41Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:01
42Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:03:20
43Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:39
44Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi0:03:49
45Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
46Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:56
47Olga Zabelinkskaya (Rus) Bepink0:04:06
48Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata0:04:07
49Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini0:04:12
50Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:16
51Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:04:29
52Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
53Léna Gerault (Fra) France
54Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
55Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:35
56Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:04:39
57Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
58Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
59Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:04:42
60Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
61Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
62Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink0:04:45
63Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
64Svetlana Vasilieva (Rus) Astana Women's Team
65Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi0:04:48
66Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
67Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
68Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:51
69Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:04:52
70Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:04:54
71Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:06
72Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
73Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
74Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
75Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:05:14
76Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
77Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:05:40
78Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:52
79Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:05:56
80Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:05:59
81Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon0:06:18
82Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia0:06:49
83Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
84Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
85Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata0:07:24
86Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:07:41
87Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
88Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:09:54
89Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:10:27
90Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:10:29
91Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:10:36
92Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:10:42
93Emilie Rochedy (Fra) France
94Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek0:10:44
95Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products0:15:04
96Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products
97Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Astana Women's Team0:15:08
98Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) France0:15:12
99Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling0:15:13
100Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:15:18
101An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
102Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:15:19
103Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:16:14
104Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:16:23
105Fanny Leleu (Fra) France
106Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:16:40
107Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:16:42
108Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango0:16:45
109Victorie Guilman (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
110Sara Penton (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:16:49
111Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Bizkaia - Durango0:16:52
112Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:16:58
113Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:17:08
114Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek0:17:10
115Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:17:11
116Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
117Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mri) Bizkaia - Durango0:17:35
118Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink0:18:28
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
DNFGloria Rodriguez (Spa) Lointek
DNFRocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
DNFMaria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) Lointek
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
DNFFien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
DNFMargarita Lopez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFElisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFAstrid Chazal (Fra) France
DNFClaudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
DNFNicole Moerig (Aus) Australia
DNFKimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
DNFShannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
DNFLouisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
DNFMaaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFVeronika Kormos (Hun) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFAmber Neben (USA) Bepink
DNFKseniya Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Women's Team
DNFJelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
DNFEllen Skerritt (Aus) Ale' Cipollini
DNFRossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFMaria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFKatia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFMolly Meyvisch (Bel) Servetto Footon
DNFAnna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle High5
DNFLotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team

