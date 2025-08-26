Knog issues recall notice on some Blinder front lights due to fire risk

This week, bicycle accessory brand Knog has issued a product recall on a number of its front bike lights, stating that a number of early batches "were manufactured with batteries that could potentially degrade over time, cause malfunction, and in some cases, pose a fire hazard."

The front lights affected are the Blinder 900, Blinder 1300, Blinder 80 StVZO, and the Blinder 120 StVZO.

Affected batches can be identified by cross-referencing the batch code on the underside of the light with the affected codes listed on the Knog website.

What to do if you're affected

If you have a light that is affected Knog requests that you complete an online form, which will request photo evidence of the light and proof of purchase if available, along with shipping information; Knog will be providing a free replacement for every recalled bike light.

Following this, customers will then be asked to dispose of the faulty lights in accordance with local regulations for the disposal of batteries.

The lights should not be thrown into the usual streams of household waste, and neither should they be posted or dropped into standard empty battery bins. This may require taking them to a recycling centre.

You'll find the code on the underside of the light (Image credit: Knog)