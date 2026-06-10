Don't be late for a TTT – UCI rakes in €10,000 in fines on expensive day at Tour Auvergne-Rhônes-Alpes

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Fine of 3,000 and 3,500 CHF for three DSs after failure to present bikes for inspection early enough

PERREUX, FRANCE - JUNE 09: Hamish McKenzie of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla competes during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 3 a 28.4km team time trial stage from Perreux to Perreux / #UCIWT / on June 09, 2026 in Perreux, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jayco AlUla were one of the teams fined on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The jury handed out nearly 10,000 CHF worth of fines on Tuesday at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes as three sports directors were penalised heavily for lateness at the start of the team time trial.

Mathew Hayman (Jayco AlUla) and Benoit Genauzeau (TotalEnergies) were fined 3,500 CHF each on Tuesday for failing to present their team's bikes for inspection at least 15 minutes before their TTT start time, whilst Lotto Intermarché's Mario Aerts earned a 3,000 CHF penalty for the same offense, just committed by fewer riders.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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