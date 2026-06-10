Geraint Thomas insists Netcompany-Ineos 'see the bigger picture' after Kévin Vauquelin voices TTT frustrations at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

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Director of Racing says setbacks and honesty will 'bring the guys together'

PERREUX, FRANCE - JUNE 09: The second place winners, Kevin Vauquelin of France, Carlos Rodriguez of Spain and Dorian Godon of France and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team react after the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 3 a 28.4km team time trial stage from Perreux to Perreux / #UCIWT / on June 09, 2026 in Perreux, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas has addressed the tensions in the Netcompany-Ineos camp after the team time trial at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, insisting the "bigger picture" is a positive one and suggesting the disappointment can "bring the guys together".

Netcompany-Ineos finished second in Tuesday's stage 3 TTT and were left with a sense of what might have been, had one of the team's leaders Oscar Onley not dropped his chain 9km from the finish.

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