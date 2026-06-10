Tadej Pogačar named as one of 100 most influential people in sport for 2026 alongside World Cup stars Messi and Ronaldo

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World champion included in 'Icons' section of prestigious list, alongside Lionel Messi, Mikaela Shiffrin and Carlos Alcaraz

Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates XRG, wins the 2026 Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

World champion Tadej Pogačar is one of the 100 most influential people in sport in 2026, according to Time magazine.

The Tour de France winner made the 2026 list, released on Tuesday, in the 'Icons' section, alongside athletes like Lionel Messi, Mikaela Shiffrin and Carlos Alcaraz. Other categories in the 2026 list include 'Titans', 'Innovators' and 'Leaders'.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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