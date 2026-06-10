'It is a bit disappointing, we are honest about that' – Worrying signs for the Tour de France as struggles continue for Wout van Aert

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Belgian says he 'thought I would be further along' after getting dropped again at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

LE PUY-EN-VELAY, FRANCE - JUNE 08: Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike prior to the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 2 a 234.3km stage from Saint-Martin-le-Vinoux to Le Puy-en-Velay 624m / #UCIWT / on June 08, 2026 in Le Puy-en-Velay, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are just 24 days until the Grand Départ of the Tour de France, but Wout van Aert isn't exactly showing the signs of a rider who is approaching their peak for the biggest race of the season.

In fact, it's been quite the opposite for the Belgian during the first three stages of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, with his struggles continuing in Tuesday's team time trial.

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