260km with a ligament tear but Maddy Nutt still rides to seventh place at Traka 360 after crash

By , published

'I could just feel something wasn't right but I didn't know exactly what it was and it wasn't painful enough to force me to stop' Brit says

Maddy Nutt during the Traka 360 in 2025
Maddy Nutt during the Traka 360 in 2025 (Image credit: ©Gravel Earth Series | ©The Traka | ©Oriol Gonzalvo)

Maddy Nutt had been putting a solid run of form on display on the run into The Traka 360 and at 100km in was one minute behind the lead group at the flagship European gravel race and in a solid chase, but then she crashed to the ground when another rider fell in front of her.

Nutt's lead in this season included a second overall and stage win at Sahara Gravel, a win the UCI Gravel World Series round in Brazil and her last hit out was the 200km Dirty Reiver, which she also won. Still, it looked like it could have been race over at 100km into the day of racing at the Gravel Earth Series event, but the British rider was not inclined to give up easily after all the work that had gone in, especially not when she was sitting within the top ten.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.