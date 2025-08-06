'Just one mistake, it's really unlucky' - Tumultuous scenes at Tour de Pologne as major crash forces partial neutralisation of Queen stage

Riders and teams praise decision to suspend race as all ambulances attend injured

Peloton neutralised after a crash on stage 3 at the Tour de Pologne
The 2025 Tour de Pologne teetered on the edge of having its biggest stage cancelled on Wednesday as a major late downhill crash left the race stopped completely for 15 minutes, multiple riders injured, and the final 15 kilometres neutralised for the GC riders.

The ultra-hilly stage in southern Poland was finally completed, with Ineos Grenadiers' Ben Turner winning a 50-rider sprint in a finish outside a former coal mine near the town of Walbrzych.

