Jonas Vingegaard loses key Vuelta a España teammate Victor Campenaerts before decisive final week

Victor Campenaerts lead Jonas Vingegaard during the first week of the Vuelta

Jonas Vingegaard has lost vital Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Victor Campenaerts as the Vuelta a España enters the decisive third week, with the Belgian out of the race due to illness after the rest day.

Visma-Lease a Bike is now down to six riders, after Axel Zingle abandoned before stage 3. Rivals UAE Team Emirates-XRG are still at full strength, with every rider potentially crucial in the tactical battle for the red jersey with João Almeida.

"Unfortunately, Victor Campenaerts will not start stage 16 of La Vuelta today after falling ill," Visma-Lease a Bike announced via social media as the team travelled to the start of stage 16 in Poio, northwestern Spain.

"Following consultation with the medical team, it was decided that he is not fit to race."

Visma-Lease a Bike and Campenaerts did not give details of his illness and the Belgian did not update his vlog during Monday's rest day.

"I am very disappointed not to be able to help Jonas bring the red jersey to Madrid," Campenaerts said.

"Before I fell ill, I was feeling really good and was able to do my job for the team. I’ll be cheering for Jonas and the guys from home."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Campenaerts is known for his hard work and his video blogs. He helped drive Visma-Lease a Bike to second place in the team time trial and has worked tirelessly for Vingegaard at this year's Tour de France and the Vuelta.

He joined the break on stage 12 to Los Corrales de Buelna, as a potential satellite rider for Vingegaard, then finished fourth at the line when the break stayed away.