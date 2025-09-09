Jonas Vingegaard loses key Vuelta a España teammate Victor Campenaerts before decisive final week

Belgian domestique hit with illness before stage 16

ALFARO, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 9 a 195.5km stage from Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray 1541m / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Alfaro, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Victor Campenaerts lead Jonas Vingegaard during the first week of the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard has lost vital Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Victor Campenaerts as the Vuelta a España enters the decisive third week, with the Belgian out of the race due to illness after the rest day.

Visma-Lease a Bike is now down to six riders, after Axel Zingle abandoned before stage 3. Rivals UAE Team Emirates-XRG are still at full strength, with every rider potentially crucial in the tactical battle for the red jersey with João Almeida.

"Before I fell ill, I was feeling really good and was able to do my job for the team. I’ll be cheering for Jonas and the guys from home."

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

