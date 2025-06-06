Recommended reading

John Degenkolb joins teammate Fabio Jakobsen on Tour de France sidelines as both recover from separate surgeries

'Our priority is to get them both back to full health' says Picnic PostNL head coach

LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 LR Brent Van Moer of Belgium and Team Lotto and John Degenkolb of Germany and Team Picnic PostNL compete during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 1 a 1922km stage from Portimao to Lagos on February 19 2025 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
John Degenkolb races at Volta ao Algarve for Picnic-PostNL (Image credit: Getty Images)

Picnic-PostNL teammates John Degenkolb and Fabio Jakobsen had hoped to be part of the team's Tour de France lineup. However, the team reported Friday that both remained sidelined as they recover from two completely different health issues that required surgery two months ago.

Degenkolb exited the Tour of Flanders just beyond the halfway point when he crashed in the peloton, along with teammates Tim Naberman and Alex Edmondson. The trio were taken to a nearby hospital, with confirmation of fractures for the German and Dutch riders and Edmondson escaping with a sprained ankle. 

