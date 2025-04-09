'It will be a very long rehabilitation' - No Tour de France for Fabio Jakobsen as he recovers from iliac artery surgery

Fabio Jakobsen has begun what he described as a "very long rehabilitation" process as he recovers from iliac artery surgery in both legs in early April. While the surgery was a success, the Picnic-PostNL sprinter stated that it deviated from what would be considered a routine operation due to the location of the narrowing of his pelvic arteries.

"Surgery went well. Now some weeks of complete rest to let everything on the inside and outside heal and recover again," Jakobsen posted a photo of himself post-operation giving a thumbs up on Instagram.

Jakobsen spent time training on his climbing ability and speed during the winter months but began to struggle during high-intensity efforts while racing. Tests later revealed that he had iliac artery narrowing in both legs that created a loss of sprint power.

Although he was expected to take six weeks off the bike followed by a gradual rehabilitation, Jakobsen told De Telegraaf, that the surgery became more involved than initially expected and his recovery time has increased to up to 12 weeks.

"I came out of it in a very bad way. I feel like an old grandpa, but I walk and move," he explained of his post-operation experience.

“Of course, you go into such an operation super fit. Then you spend a night in intensive care, and I came out of it very badly. They cut my abdominal muscles from top to bottom. So, it was vertically open to be able to reach both veins.

“When they are done with the operation, the abdomen has to be closed again. That is quite a thing if you have strong abdominal muscles. That is where I feel the most pain, my legs do not really bother me that much. Sometimes, they do the operation with small incisions, but the scan did not show what exactly they had to do. Then it is done the 'old school way'. Open it up, look at everything carefully and do what is necessary.

“The surgeon was very pleased with the operation, but it will be a very long rehabilitation, at least eight to twelve weeks. With that stomach and veins, I have to rest for at least four weeks. I am allowed to walk lightly and nothing else.”

Jakobsen said he will not be recovered in time to compete at the Tour de France, which starts on July 5 in Lille, but he is optimistic that he will make a full recovery.

He confirmed that he is scheduled for a post-opration check-up in four weeks, and from there, and in consultation with his medical team and Picnic-PostNL, he can begin discussing a more concrete rehabilitation plan.

"You lose condition quite quickly, but the advantage is that at 28, I am still young and fit. Then you can get 'flying hours' again fairly quickly," he said. "I can be very sad, but unfortunately, injuries are also part of top-level sport, and I know what it is like to have to return. My growth curve had stopped because of this injury. […] This operation was necessary because otherwise I would have had to stop cycling.”