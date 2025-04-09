'It will be a very long rehabilitation' - No Tour de France for Fabio Jakobsen as he recovers from iliac artery surgery

'I came out of it in a very bad way. I feel like an old grandpa, but I walk and move' says Picnic-PostNL sprinter

Fabio Jakobsen has begun what he described as a "very long rehabilitation" process as he recovers from iliac artery surgery in both legs in early April. While the surgery was a success, the Picnic-PostNL sprinter stated that it deviated from what would be considered a routine operation due to the location of the narrowing of his pelvic arteries.

"Surgery went well. Now some weeks of complete rest to let everything on the inside and outside heal and recover again," Jakobsen posted a photo of himself post-operation giving a thumbs up on Instagram.

