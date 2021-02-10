Joe Martin Stage Race returns with new August date in 2021

Organisers of the Joe Martin Stage Race announced Wednesday that the event will return to the calendar with a new date from August 26-29 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The event, normally held in April, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will embark on its 44th edition as part of the Pro Road Tour (PRT) and the UCI America Tour.

“Not holding the race in 2020 was the responsible and prudent decision out of concern for public health and safety,” said Race Director Bruce Dunn in a press release.

“After promoting seven in-person events in 2020 that followed local and state health guidelines; holding frequent meetings with cycling team directors, owners, and event directors from across the country; and consulting the national and international cycling governing bodies, we are confident we can race bicycles later this summer in Fayetteville, Arkansas.”

This year's late-summer event will welcome professional and elite amateur men and women road cycling teams to gather in Fayetteville for four stages, including time trials, road races and criteriums, concluding with the final Experience Fayetteville Criterium held on the streets of Historic Downtown Fayetteville.

Many of the opening January and February races on the international calendar have been cancelled or postponed due to new variants and surges of COVID-19. However, organisers of the Joe Martin Stage Race are hoping that a new late-August date will bring more certainty to the race this year.

“We look forward to welcoming these cycling teams to Fayetteville," said Molly Rawn, Experience Fayetteville CEO. "The city and surrounding area's geography make Fayetteville one of the best places to road ride, and I can’t wait for these athletes to experience it.”

The last edition of the Joe Martin Stage Race was held in 2019 with Chloe Dygert winning the women's overall title and Stephen Bassett winning the overall title in the men's race.