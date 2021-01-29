2021 road calendar cancellations due to COVID-19

The regular news of road race cancellations that started with the COVID-19 pandemic early last year has extended into 2021 as, despite the emergence of vaccines, the health crisis is far from over.

Infection rates continue to rise and new strains have emerged so measures to try and control the spread - from travel limitations to shutdowns - continue to have a significant impact on life in general and sport hasn’t been any exception.

Even before the year started, the news that races wouldn’t go ahead in 2021 began to roll out with the Santos Tour Down Under in Australia. The cancellation of the very first international race of the year, which ultimately ended up being run as a National Road Series event instead, was just the start of the changes that extended to the cancellation of the rest of the Australian international events and beyond.

The January calendar was decimated and the alterations have also started working their way through the months ahead.

Cyclingnews will continuously update this list of races with cancellations and postponements as they are announced.

2021 Road Calendar