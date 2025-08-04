'I've only seen what's been in the media' - Chris Froome distances himself from former Team Sky soigneur David Rozman and convicted doping doctor

By published

Briton is currently racing in the Tour of Pologne for first time since 2011

Cycling: 1st Toward Zero Race Melbourne / Cadel Evans - Albert Park GP/ MenArrival / Christopher FROOME (GBR)/ David ROZMAN (SLO) Soigneur / Albert Park F1 GP Circuit - Albert Park F1 GP Circuit ( 116.6km)/ / Men / Toward Zero / Â©Tim De Waele
Chris Froome pictured with David Rozman in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Israel–Premier Tech) has said his only source of information regarding the International Testing Association (ITA) enquiry into Team Sky and Team Ineos Grenadiers soigneur David Rozman has been via media reports.

Speaking publicly about the case for the first time at a race since news broke about the enquiry, when asked for his thoughts about it, Froome told journalists before the Tour de Pologne, "I've only seen what's been in the media, I only know as much as you guys."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.