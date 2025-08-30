'It's painful' – Narrow loss followed by sprint relegation brings double heartbreak for teary Elia Viviani at Vuelta a España

By published

Italian sprinter has result changed from second to 105th, receives yellow card after deviating from line and losing out to Jasper Philipsen

ZARAGOZA, SPAIN - AUGUST 30: (L-R) Ethan Vernon of Great Britain and Team Israel - Premier Tech, Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek - Green Points Jersey, Fabio Christen of Switzerland and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling, Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Lotto and stage winner Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck sprint at finish line during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 8 a 163.5km stage from Monzon Templario to Zaragoza / #UCIWT / on August 30, 2025 in Zaragoza, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Elia Viviani (Lotto) almost claimed the victory on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Minutes after the dust had settled at the finish of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España, veteran Elia Viviani (Lotto) was still hunched over his handlebars, teary and emotional in defeat, having almost rolled back the years in the sprint.

He had suffered great heartbreak as a first Grand Tour stage win in seven years went from staring him in the face to being snatched at the last by one of cycling's top sprinters – Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

"It's a big shame to lose, but it's even more painful with the job of the team – it was amazing as you see. They put me in the perfect position, and there was a bit of confusion about where to start – if they open the door on the left or the right.

Viviani's relegation came as a result of his sprinting to the right instead of straight once he opened up with the line in sight, which forced Philipsen to go close to the barrier. However, the Italian stressed his intention was, of course, never to squeeze the Belgian to the point he'd back out – shown best by Philipsen beating him – but still he was deemed to have done enough to earn a relegation when the race jury had a closer look.

"Today is a good morale boost for the next weeks, so now I will just focus and wait until the last week for two more chances," said Viviani. "We'll keep fighting on the climbs and we want to play again the same way – maybe next time will be the successful one.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

