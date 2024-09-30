‘It’s obvious that he is now above me’ – Eddy Merckx hails Tadej Pogačar after Worlds exhibition

By
published

Belgian suggests Pogačar is now the greatest cyclist of all time

Former Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx pictured after stage 19 of the Tour de France cycling race from MoiransenMontagne to Poligny 1728 km France Friday 21 July 2023 This years Tour de France takes place from 01 to 23 July 2023 BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS Photo by JASPER JACOBS BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by JASPER JACOBSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Eddy Merckx concedes that Pogačar may have exceeded his talent (Image credit: Getty Images)

The debate about the greatest cyclist of all time will never end, of course, but Eddy Merckx appeared to give his vote to Tadej Pogačar in the aftermath of the Slovenian’s victory in the World Championships on Sunday.

Since turning professional in 2019, Pogačar has come to be routinely described as the greatest rider since Merckx. Speaking to L’Équipe on Sunday evening, however, Merckx was of the opinion that the Slovenian had now surpassed him.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.