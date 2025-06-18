Recommended reading

'They should try for it' – Eddy Merckx argues for Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel to both attempt the Hour Record

Belgian all-time great says that 'my own career would not have been complete without the Hour'

More than half a century after he took the Hour Record, Eddy Merckx has flung down the gauntlet on behalf of two of cycling's top stars, and suggested both Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) try for one of the sport's most venerated challenges.

Merckx made the suggestion in Belgian newspaper Le Soir, during one of multiple media interviews to commemorate his 80th birthday this June.

