'It's nice to be with the mayor of the city' - Brandon McNulty racing at Tour de Pologne with soon-to-retire local hero Rafał Majka for one last time

Two-time US elite time trial champion will ride Maryland Cycling Classic with the National Team this September

LEGNICA, POLAND - AUGUST 04: (L-R) Stan Dewulf of Belgium and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale and Brandon McNulty of The United States and UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 1 a 199.7km stage from Wroclaw to Legnica on August 04, 2025 in Legnica, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates-XRG (centre) rides in peloton during stage 1 of Tour de Pologne

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG team bus is easy to spot at this year's Tour de Pologne, with local fans gathering outside in huge numbers to cheer on local hero and UAE stalwart Rafał Majka one last time before the Polish star climber hangs up his wheels at the end of this season.

If Majka is logically the centre of attention for autograph hunters and local media and getting the biggest cheers whenever he signs on, the other riders in the squad are enjoying the support they're all getting, too.

