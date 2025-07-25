'It can help me if I'm really suffering' – Demi Vollering says she's not using 2024 Tour de France Femmes crash as motivation for this year's race

'I'm more living in the moment. That's something I want to do and not think so much' says 2023 race winner

VANNES, FRANCE - JULY 25: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ during the Top Riders Press Conference prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025 / #UCIWWT / on July 25, 2025 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) said she's not thinking back to the 2024 race ahead of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

After missing the overall victory at last year's Tour de France Femmes, Dutch racer Demi Vollering heads back to the race this weekend as the top favourite for the yellow jersey once again.

She won the race in 2023 with a three-minute margin over then-teammate Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime). However, last summer saw her drop out of the lead following a crash 6.5km from the end of stage 5, turning a 22-second lead into a 1:19 deficit to Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), from which she wouldn't recover.

