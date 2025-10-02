Israel-Premier Tech pull out of Gran Piemonte, Tre Valli Varesine and Coppa Bernocchi as pro-Palestine protests spread across Italy

Team automatically invited to Il Lombardia but final season races of 2025 in doubt

The Israel-Premier Tech team have pulled out of races in Italy as pressure from Pro-Palestine protesters grows and threaten the security of the final races of the 2025 season.

"In light of security concerns, Israel – Premier Tech will no longer be racing Coppa Bernocchi, Tre Valli Varesine or Gran Piemonte next week," the team confirmed to Cyclingnews.

Israel-Premier Tech are taking part in the Cro Race in Croatia until October 5 and are due to ride Friday’s Sparkassen Münsterland Giro in Germany. They are on the entry list for next Tuesday’s Binche-Chimay-Binche in Belgium but the rest of their end of season calendar remains uncertain.

As a top ProTeam in 2024, Israel-Premier Tech secured automatic invitations to the WorldTour races, including Saturday’s Il Lombardia and the end of season Tour of Guangxi in China. It remains to be seen if they ride those races as well as Paris-Tours on October 12 and the Japan Cup on October 19.

The Giro dell’Emilia organisers opted to remove Israel-Premier Tech from the start of Saturday’s race after pressure from local politicians and concerns about public safety. On Thursday, RCS Sport updated their team list for next Thursday’s Gran Piemonte, and Israel-Premier Tech was not part of the 13 WorldTour and seven ProTeams named.

Cyclingnews understands that the team opted to pull out of Tuesday’s Tre Valli Varesine race after a request from race organisers.

Israel-Premier Tech confirmed to Cyclingnews that they will not take part in Monday’s Coppa Bernocchi in northern Italy, leaving only Il Lombardia on their provisional race calendar.

Israel-Premier Tech 2025 revised race schedule

  • CRO Race (Sept. 30-Oct. 5)
  • Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Oct. 3)
  • Giro dell'Emilia (Oct. 4)
  • Coppa Bernocchi (Oct. 6)
  • Tre Valli Varesine (Oct. 7)
  • Binche-Chimay-Binche (Oct. 7)
  • Gran Piemonte (Oct. 9)
  • Il Lombardia (Oct. 11)
  • Paris-Tours (Oct. 12)
  • Tour of Guangxi (Oct. 14-19)
  • Japan Cup (Oct. 19)
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before being editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

