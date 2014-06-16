inCycle video: The making of the Pinarello Dogma F8 race bike

Image 1 of 4 The Pinarello Dogma F8 - an all-round road bike with aero niceties. To be used at the Tour de France (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 2 of 4 The super wide fork on the F8 reduces air turbulence (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 3 of 4 Neat cable port exit on the Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 4 of 4 Pinarello Dogma F8: tunnel tested (Image credit: Pinarello)

Pinarello is proven name on the road with victory at the last two editions of the Tour de France through Sky's Bradley Wiggins in 2012 and Chris Froome in 2013.

The Italian brand launched the Dogma F8, a successor to the top-of-the-line Dogma 65.1 that will be ridden at this year’s Tour de France by defending champion, Chris Froome, and the rest of his Sky teammates.

"The 65.1 Dogma was the best bike in the world for the last 10 years and we tried to make a new one but it's not so easy," Pinarello's CEO, Fausto Pinarello, explained. "We started from the same geometry, it's for important for rideability, and make it a completely different bike."

The bike, designed in partnership with Jaguar Land Rover’s aerodynamics team, sticks to the precise geometry and handling of the supple and responsive Dogma 65.1, but introduces a number of aero enhancements, such as a fork that is akin to the Bolide, the brand’s TT machine.

The F8 also features a concave, rather than convex, seatstay cluster and truncated aerofoil-shaped tubes, which have been dubbed FlatBack.

The development process from initial concept to final product was 15-months with the aim of Pinarello to make the "best product" possible for the "best team."

"Taking it around a few corners, you can feel the rigidity when you push on the pedals, the power goes straight through the pedals," Chris Froome said of the bike. "It doesn't flex, it doesn't move, whatever power you put through the pedals goes onto the road."

