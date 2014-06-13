Pro bike: Chris Froome’s Pinarello Dogma F8

Image 1 of 21 Chris Froome’s new Tour de France bike: the Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 2 of 21 Pleasingly graceful exit ports and cable line on the new Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 3 of 21 Pinarello have integrated the seat post clamping mechanism into the frame and it looks great (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 4 of 21 Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL 9000 pedals (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 5 of 21 There’s that chain catcher again (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 6 of 21 Looks like everybody’s given up trying to hide the un-sponsored chainrings. There’s a Stages left crank power meter in the background too (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 7 of 21 The new Dogma F8 is Think2, so it’s electronic and mechanical compatible (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 8 of 21 The fork is flared to minimise drag. The bike has a minimal frontal area (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 9 of 21 The bike still retains some of the curvature of the 65.1, but it’s been toned down massively, particularly in the seat-stays (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 10 of 21 The Team Sky mechanics’ make-do chain catcher on Froome’s bike. It reaches the void K-Edge mounts can’t reach when used in conjunction with oval rings (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 11 of 21 Electronic Shimano Di2 Dura-Ace conducts the chain over the Osymetric chain rings (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 12 of 21 There’s nothing flash about his Fizik Antares braided rails saddle (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 13 of 21 The front end is streamlined (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 14 of 21 A yellow faceplate (Tour champ), a Union flag (Froome’s British) and a wee stages logo on the Garmin (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 15 of 21 The faceplate has been removed from the satellite climbing shifter – the ultimate weight-saving (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 16 of 21 A Shimano Dura-Ace C24 wheel indicates this is a lightweight rig; on the back is an aero C50 (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 17 of 21 Tyres say Veloflex (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 18 of 21 A slight nosecone has been built onto the head tube and the fork crown is integrated into the down tube – a hangover from the 65.1 (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 19 of 21 Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 brakes – we’re surprised Pinarello didn’t opt for the Direct Mount version (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 20 of 21 Elite Custom Race bottle cages carry the refreshments. Note the low position – Jaguar’s aerodynamicists found that a lower bottle placement reduced drag. (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 21 of 21 The front end is streamlined (Image credit: Sam Dansie)

It’s not often you think of a professional cycling team such as Team Sky as a matchmaking service, but that is exactly the role it helped play in the development of the Pinarello Dogma F8.





Complete bike specifications

• Frame: Pinarello Dogma F8 (56cm)

• Fork: Pinarello Onda F8 fork

• Headset: Pinarello tapered 1-1/8” – 1-1/2”

• Stem: Custom Pro forged aluminium 124mm

• Handlebar: Pro

• Tape: Pro Aluminium

• Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000

• Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000

• Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070

• Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070

• Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070

• Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070 with custom SW-R600 climb shifter

• Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000, 11-28

• Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000

• Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-9000, with Osymetric chainrings

• Bottom bracket: Pinarello Italian threaded

• Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL PD-90000

• Wheelset: Back: Shimano Dura-Ace WH9000-C50-TU; Shimano Dura-Ace WH9000-C35-TU

• Front tire: Veloflex Carbon tubular

• Rear tire: Veloflex Carbon tubular

• Saddle: Fi’zi:k Antares with braided rails

• Seatpost: Pinarello F8

• Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race (2)

• Other accessories: Garmin with Stages Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 crank

Critical measurements

• Rider's height: 186cm (6’1”)

• Rider's weight: 69kg (152lb)

• Saddle height from BB, c-t: 799mm

• Saddle setback: 81mm

• Seat tube length (c-c): 560mm

• Tip of saddle nose to center of bars (next to stem): 580mm

• Head tube length: 165mm

• Top tube length (effective): 565mm

• Weight: 6.82kg (15.03lb)