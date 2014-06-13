Pro bike: Chris Froome’s Pinarello Dogma F8

Image 1 of 21 Image 2 of 21 Image 3 of 21 Image 4 of 21 Image 5 of 21 Image 6 of 21 Image 7 of 21 Image 8 of 21 Image 9 of 21 Image 10 of 21 Image 11 of 21 Image 12 of 21 Image 13 of 21 Image 14 of 21 Image 15 of 21 Image 16 of 21 Image 17 of 21 Image 18 of 21 Image 19 of 21 Image 20 of 21 Image 21 of 21
It’s not often you think of a professional cycling team such as Team Sky as a matchmaking service, but that is exactly the role it helped play in the development of the Pinarello Dogma F8.
Complete bike specifications
• Frame: Pinarello Dogma F8 (56cm)
• Fork: Pinarello Onda F8 fork
• Headset: Pinarello tapered 1-1/8” – 1-1/2”
• Stem: Custom Pro forged aluminium 124mm
• Handlebar: Pro
• Tape: Pro Aluminium
• Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000
• Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000
• Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070
• Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070
• Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070
• Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070 with custom SW-R600 climb shifter
• Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000, 11-28
• Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000
• Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-9000, with Osymetric chainrings
• Bottom bracket: Pinarello Italian threaded
• Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL PD-90000
• Wheelset: Back: Shimano Dura-Ace WH9000-C50-TU; Shimano Dura-Ace WH9000-C35-TU
• Front tire: Veloflex Carbon tubular
• Rear tire: Veloflex Carbon tubular
• Saddle: Fi’zi:k Antares with braided rails
• Seatpost: Pinarello F8
• Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race (2)
• Other accessories: Garmin with Stages Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 crank
Critical measurements
• Rider's height: 186cm (6’1”)
• Rider's weight: 69kg (152lb)
• Saddle height from BB, c-t: 799mm
• Saddle setback: 81mm
• Seat tube length (c-c): 560mm
• Tip of saddle nose to center of bars (next to stem): 580mm
• Head tube length: 165mm
• Top tube length (effective): 565mm
• Weight: 6.82kg (15.03lb)