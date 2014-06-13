Trending

Pro bike: Chris Froome’s Pinarello Dogma F8

Froome’s new super bike from Pinarello

Chris Froome’s new Tour de France bike: the Pinarello Dogma F8

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Pleasingly graceful exit ports and cable line on the new Pinarello Dogma F8

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Pinarello have integrated the seat post clamping mechanism into the frame and it looks great

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL 9000 pedals

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
There’s that chain catcher again

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Looks like everybody’s given up trying to hide the un-sponsored chainrings. There’s a Stages left crank power meter in the background too

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The new Dogma F8 is Think2, so it’s electronic and mechanical compatible

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The fork is flared to minimise drag. The bike has a minimal frontal area

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The bike still retains some of the curvature of the 65.1, but it’s been toned down massively, particularly in the seat-stays

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The Team Sky mechanics’ make-do chain catcher on Froome’s bike. It reaches the void K-Edge mounts can’t reach when used in conjunction with oval rings

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Electronic Shimano Di2 Dura-Ace conducts the chain over the Osymetric chain rings

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
There’s nothing flash about his Fizik Antares braided rails saddle

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The front end is streamlined

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
A yellow faceplate (Tour champ), a Union flag (Froome’s British) and a wee stages logo on the Garmin

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The faceplate has been removed from the satellite climbing shifter – the ultimate weight-saving

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
A Shimano Dura-Ace C24 wheel indicates this is a lightweight rig; on the back is an aero C50

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Tyres say Veloflex

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
A slight nosecone has been built onto the head tube and the fork crown is integrated into the down tube – a hangover from the 65.1

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 brakes – we’re surprised Pinarello didn’t opt for the Direct Mount version

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Elite Custom Race bottle cages carry the refreshments. Note the low position – Jaguar’s aerodynamicists found that a lower bottle placement reduced drag.

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The front end is streamlined

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)

It’s not often you think of a professional cycling team such as Team Sky as a matchmaking service, but that is exactly the role it helped play in the development of the Pinarello Dogma F8.

Complete bike specifications
• Frame: Pinarello Dogma F8 (56cm)
• Fork: Pinarello Onda F8 fork
• Headset: Pinarello tapered 1-1/8” – 1-1/2”
• Stem: Custom Pro forged aluminium 124mm
• Handlebar: Pro
• Tape: Pro Aluminium
• Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000
• Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000
• Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070
• Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070
• Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070
• Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070 with custom SW-R600 climb shifter
• Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000, 11-28
• Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000
• Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-9000, with Osymetric chainrings
• Bottom bracket: Pinarello Italian threaded
• Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL PD-90000
• Wheelset: Back: Shimano Dura-Ace WH9000-C50-TU; Shimano Dura-Ace WH9000-C35-TU
• Front tire: Veloflex Carbon tubular
• Rear tire: Veloflex Carbon tubular
• Saddle: Fi’zi:k Antares with braided rails
• Seatpost: Pinarello F8
• Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race (2)
• Other accessories: Garmin with Stages Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 crank

Critical measurements
• Rider's height: 186cm (6’1”)
• Rider's weight: 69kg (152lb)
• Saddle height from BB, c-t: 799mm
• Saddle setback: 81mm
• Seat tube length (c-c): 560mm
• Tip of saddle nose to center of bars (next to stem): 580mm
• Head tube length: 165mm
• Top tube length (effective): 565mm
• Weight: 6.82kg (15.03lb)

 