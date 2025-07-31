'I'm still learning' – Niamh Fisher-Black finding her way in team leadership role at the Tour de France Femmes

"I'm looking forward to it but it's out of my comfort zone, but it's out of everyone's comfort zone" says Fisher Black of crucial Col de Madeleine stage on Saturday

SAMMUR, FRANCE - JULY 29: Niamh Fisher-Black of New Zealand and Team Lidl - Trek prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 4 a 130.7km stage from Saumur to Poitiers / #UCIWWT / on July 29, 2025 in Saumur, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Niamh Fisher-Black is Lidl-Trek's protected rider at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the start of the year Niamh Fisher-Black made the shift to Lidl-Trek with a view to opening up a 'clean slate' so she could see what potential was there to develop into a team leader. Now the rider from New Zealand is testing the waters on the biggest stage in women's cycling, the Tour de France Femmes.

It may not have been what was expected at the start of the year, with Gaia Realini the likely team pick to spearhead the GC charge but the Italian's year hasn't gone to plan due to a crash and illness. In contrast, Fisher-Black's season has followed an impressive path of improvement.

