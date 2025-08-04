'I'm not under any pressure' - Up-and-coming star Matthew Brennan eyes possible first WorldTour GC bid at Tour de Pologne

19-year-old Visma-Lease a Bike racer back after month's mid-season break

Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com - 29/06/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Lloyds National Road Race Championships - Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, Wales - Open U23 Podium - Matthew Brennan (Team Visma - Lease a Bike) Wins the U23 Category to become National Champion
Matthew Brennan (Visma - Lease a Bike) celebrates winning the U23 road race title at British National Championships (Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

After his spectacular opening half of his first full season as a pro and a month's break, Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) made his return to racing at the Tour de Pologne, on Monday. But the 19-year-old insists that despite the fast rising expectations, with his first GC bid in a WorldTour race far from ruled out, his team are still letting him continue at his own - very successful - pace.

Brennan has so far had a breakthrough first season, with a capital 'B', with eight wins including three at WorldTour level, two stages in the Volta a Catalunya and one in the Tour of Romandie.

