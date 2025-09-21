'I'm going to give 200% to go for that gold medal' – Zoe Bäckstedt confidently aiming at inaugural standalone U23 time trial world title

By published

British rider tops the list of TT favourites as under-23 women compete separately at a World Championships for first time ever

MALDEGEM, BELGIUM - JULY 19: Zoe Backstedt of Great Britain and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto competes during the 11th Baloise Ladies Tour 2025, Stage 3b a 10.4km individual time trial stage from Maldegem to Maldegem on July 19, 2025 in Maldegem, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Zoe Bäckstedt is the elite British national champion in the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Great Britain's Zoe Bäckstedt is being looked at as the favourite for the under-23 women's time trial at the Road World Championships in Rwanda, and has the confidence to go with the external expectations.

Bäckstedt, formerly the junior world champion in both the TT and road race, will take on the inaugural standalone women's under-23 time trial in Kigali on Monday, as the women's age category is raced as a separate event for the first time ever.

Winner of four time trials already this season, including the British national title and a WorldTour win, Bäckstedt is hoping to add a rainbow jersey to her 2025 haul.

"It's interesting. I think it's going to be good. It looks like a fun course, if you ask me, not super technical. From the looks of it, it's quite a lot on big roads, so it's going to be interesting in that sense," Bäckstedt said.

"I think it should be a reasonable ratio of distance and climbing to what Nationals was, so that's also quite exciting, just without that really, really steep climb that we had to do [at British Nationals]. Some cobbles at the end, why not throw them in? That's also going to be fun. I think it's going to be hopefully easy to break down – you obviously have the long climb quite early on, and then still pushing on the downhill, just trying to make up time wherever you can. It's quite a nice distance for me as well."

The distance is part of the reason why Bäckstedt, a WorldTour-level rider, is going for the under-23 title rather than the elite title, seeing a better chance of success in the age-category race.

With several time trial wins under her belt already this year – though competitor Paula Blasi (Spain) also has a WorldTour TT win to her name in 2025 – Bäckstedt knows victory in Rwanda is possible for her.

Now in Kigali ahead of Monday's inaugural event, Bäckstedt knows that favourite status and previous success doesn't always translate to the win, but is hoping she has put all the pieces together for the best result possible.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.