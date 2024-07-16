Prime Day Garmin deal sees range-topping Epix Gen 2 smartwatch hit its lowest-ever price by a mile at Amazon

Is this Garmin smartwatch the best deal in the Amazon Prime Day sales?

While it doesn't have quite the mania of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday festival of commercialism, confined as it is to a single (if admittedly massive) retailer, Amazon's Prime Day does still throw up some great details if you know where to look. Fortunately, we know where to look so you don't have to.

We think, so far, this deal on Garmin's range-topping Epix smartwatch is the best of the bunch with a whopping 50% off for those of you residing in the USA. Using tools that track the historical price of products on Amazon, we can also say for certain that this is as cheap as the Epix has ever been, a full $50 cheaper than its previous low over the Black Friday weekend last year. 

Garmin Epix 2nd Gen: $899.99 $449.99 at Amazon
Save 50% - This is as cheap as the Epix has ever been, and as it's only slightly beaten on specs by the Pro model we reckon this is the deal of Amazon Prime Day so far. It may be this cheap over Black Friday, but we'd be very surprised if it gets any cheaper, at least until a 3rd Gen Epix is released.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar: $399.99 $219.99 at Amazon
45% off - Another 'cheapest ever' deal for those of you in the USA, the Instinct is waterproof to 100m, offers all the health monitoring metrics you could ask for, and has a battery life of 51 days, so you really won't need to charge it often.

Garmin Enduro: $799.99 $499.99 at Amazon
38% off - Yet another cheapest ever watch, the Enduro has a battery life of over 300 hours, GPS tracking, and some specific MTB tracking features in a slim package.

It has been discontinued, so this is about as cheap as it'll ever be too. 

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: £619.99 £416.99 at Amazon
33% off - A big discount for such a new watch - the Fenix 7X Solar is one of Garmin's latest releases, so to see a third off is a good deal, and is as cheap as it has ever been in the UK. 

A 28 day battery life should keep even the most forgetful of chargers covered, bolstered by the sun when you are out and about. Multi-sport features abound, along with contactless payment and a built in flashlight so you don't have to dig your phone out.

Garmin Epix 2: £619.99 £399.97 at Amazon
35% off - Sure, the discount isn't quite as noteworthy as it is in the States, but it's still a sizeable chunk off what is all but the best smartwatch that Garmin offers. Again, we don't expect it to go much lower than this again outside of Black Friday.

