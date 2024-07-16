Prime Day Garmin deal sees range-topping Epix Gen 2 smartwatch hit its lowest-ever price by a mile at Amazon

While it doesn't have quite the mania of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday festival of commercialism, confined as it is to a single (if admittedly massive) retailer, Amazon's Prime Day does still throw up some great details if you know where to look. Fortunately, we know where to look so you don't have to.

We think, so far, this deal on Garmin's range-topping Epix smartwatch is the best of the bunch with a whopping 50% off for those of you residing in the USA. Using tools that track the historical price of products on Amazon, we can also say for certain that this is as cheap as the Epix has ever been, a full $50 cheaper than its previous low over the Black Friday weekend last year.

The Epix is Garmin's top-tier smartwatch, and while the standard 2nd Gen Epix is beaten slightly on specs by the newer Epix Pro, all you get on the more premium model is a built-in flashlight (ok, Batman...) and a variety of size options, while the standard Epix only comes in a single size.

The fitness and training features are otherwise identical, with both featuring a bright AMOLED screen and everything from respiration and hydration tracking to sleep and stress trackers.

In short, this is about as good a deal as you're likely to find on a watch that is about as good as they get on the market at the moment. If you want to peruse all the Garmin deals from Prime Day we've gone and compiled them onto one page.

Garmin Epix 2nd Gen: $899.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save 50% - This is as cheap as the Epix has ever been, and as it's only slightly beaten on specs by the Pro model we reckon this is the deal of Amazon Prime Day so far. It may be this cheap over Black Friday, but we'd be very surprised if it gets any cheaper, at least until a 3rd Gen Epix is released.

Amazon does occasionally have form for artificially inflating the RRP in order to make the discounts seem bigger, but the RRP listed on Amazon ($899.99) is identical to the price listed if you were to buy directly from Garmin, so even more reason to suggest that this deal is all above board.

Now, it's only a good deal if you were considering buying it anyway, and even at half off it's still a fair wedge of cash. With that in mind, there are a few other smartwatch deals for both the USA and the UK that aren't so hard on the wallet for those of you who don't actually need the full suite of features that the Epix offers.

USA Garmin Watch Deals

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar: $399.99 $219.99 at Amazon

45% off - Another 'cheapest ever' deal for those of you in the USA, the Instinct is waterproof to 100m, offers all the health monitoring metrics you could ask for, and has a battery life of 51 days, so you really won't need to charge it often.

Garmin Enduro: $799.99 $499.99 at Amazon

38% off - Yet another cheapest ever watch, the Enduro has a battery life of over 300 hours, GPS tracking, and some specific MTB tracking features in a slim package. It has been discontinued, so this is about as cheap as it'll ever be too.

UK Garmin Watch Deals

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: £619.99 £416.99 at Amazon

33% off - A big discount for such a new watch - the Fenix 7X Solar is one of Garmin's latest releases, so to see a third off is a good deal, and is as cheap as it has ever been in the UK. A 28 day battery life should keep even the most forgetful of chargers covered, bolstered by the sun when you are out and about. Multi-sport features abound, along with contactless payment and a built in flashlight so you don't have to dig your phone out.