Six new riders and 30 new staff for Ineos Grenadiers in reset after tough 2024

The Ineos Grenadiers team spent last week in Manchester at their so-called 'November Camp', as the 30 riders and around 90 staff began work to lay the foundations of the 2025 season to resolve and move on from the problems and conflicts of 2024.

"It’s the only opportunity we have in the season for our entire team to all be together. An important time to reflect, have fun and reset with a firm focus on 2025," the team said on social media.

The team published photographs of the annual awards night, a visit to the Manchester United training grounds and stadium as well as key speeches by senior staff including CEO John Allert and consultant psychiatrist Steve Peeters.

Ineos Grenadiers endured a tough 2024 season. Despite being one of the sport's super teams and former multiple Tour de France winners, the team won just 14 races in 2024. Geraint Thomas fought to finish third overall at the Giro d'Italia, Filippo Ganna was second in the Olympic and World Championship time trials and Carlos Rodriguez won the Tour de Romandie. However, the team appears to be in decline as their big rivals UAE Team Emirates, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and Lidl-Trek become even stronger.

After Dave Brailsford stepped away to manage other aspects of the Ineos sports portfolio and Rod Ellingworth left, Allert and new Performance Director Scott Drawer have been charged with revitalising the team. Drawer was seen taking notes at races and has recently revolutionised the team's performance structure.

"Scott has conducted a thorough review of every element of performance with his trademark energy and focus. He has come up with a clear plan and the decisive changes needed to set us up for success in the coming years," Allert said when the changes were confirmed.

"This is a team with a proud legacy of success, and we are all determined to get back to the top step of the podium. Our new performance structure and approach are key to building the next chapter for the team."

Ineos Grenadiers start the next chapter in Manchester

Ineos Grenadiers played football at Manchester United's training ground (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Ineos Grenadiers turned the page to start the next chapter in Manchester. All the new riders and staff were present, not those of 2024.

Ethan Hayter and Jhonatan Narváez have all left Ineos Grenadiers and Luke Rowe has retired and opted to join Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale as a directeur sportif rather than a similar role at Ineos. Axel Laurance, Lucas Hamilton, Bob Jungels, Samuel Watson, Victor Langellotti and Peter Øxenberg have signed for 2025.

Drawer has created streams to focus on stage racing, Classics and future talent, with Thomas, Pidcock, Ganna, Tarling and Rodríguez the stand-out riders on the 30-rider roster.

Pidcock was on the verge of leaving Ineos Grenadiers, especially after being 'deselected' for Il Lombardia by senior team management. However, he now appears back in the fold and part of the 2025 roster, even if he kept a low profile in Manchester.

Former Director of Racing Steve Cummings has left and Cyclingnews understands that head Coach Xabier Artetxe will also leave the team at the end of the season, as part of a major shake-up of key staff.

Kurt Asle Arvesen has been announced as lead Sport Director. Other new staff members include Directeur Sportif Leonardo Basso, new Lead Performance Coach Tom Helleman and new Head of Performance Support and Innovation Mehdi Kordi, who worked on the track with British and Dutch sprint squads.

Dr Billy Fitton joins as the head of engineering and technology from British Cycling, replacing Dan Bigham who left to join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgerohe.

"How I want to do performance is not particularly aligned with how Ineos wanted to go about it," Bigham said on the way out.

"Let’s be honest, Ineos are not where they want to be, not where they need to be and the gap is not small."

Head Mechanic Diego Costa has also announced he is leaving Ineos Grenadiers, with Danish mechanic Rune Kristensen suggesting to Ekstra Bladet that around 30 new staff were welcomed to the team during the Manchester Camp. The Ineos Grenadiers website indicates the 2024 team had a staff roster of around 85 people.

The Manchester Camp, like other team get-togethers in the winter, is the only time the whole team comes together. During the season riders and staff are scattered around the world, and especially Europe, as they target double or even triple race programmes and training camps.

The riders and staff appeared to leave Manchester motivated for the 2025 season.

"I think the team is in a good position for next year," Kristensen told Ekstra Bladet.

"It's no secret that it hasn't worked 100 percent this year. But I think our management has taken the time to look at what should be replaced instead of panicking in the middle of the season. So they're getting it under control now.

"There are many people who left the team but it's also because they don't believe it can get better, and they may not think new things are good. Many of them still talk about the Team Sky days.

"Although it has been a crap season, there has actually been a good atmosphere and people are motivated to do some good work. We have a really good group of people."