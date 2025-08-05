'I wasn't looking back, just the finish line' - Paul Lapeira outpowers pre-race favourites to snatch Tour de Pologne uphill finish stage win and lead

After surprise victory, former French National Champion says 'anything from hereon a bonus'

KARPACZ, POLAND - AUGUST 05: Paul Lapeira of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 2 a 149.4km stage from Hotel Golebiewski Karpacz to Karpacz / #UCIWT / on August 05, 2025 in Karpacz, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Paul Lapeira of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale celebrates at finish line of Tour de Pologne's stage 2 with a surprise victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours after Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale were lamenting a major lost opportunity at the Tour de Pologne when their sprinter Sam Bennett crashed late on stage 1, a well-timed dash for the uphill finish line on stage 2 by Paul Lapeira meant the French squad could celebrate an unexpected but well-deserved victory - and the leader's jersey as well.

Not considered a pre-stage favourite for the short but punishing climb at Karpacz in south-west Poland, Decathlon nonetheless made their presence known at the foot of the three-kilometre, 6.7% ascent. The French team headed the fast-dissolving front peloton before Ineos Grenadiers' Michal Kwiatkowski took over and set down a blistering pace for his teammate Magnus Sheffield.

