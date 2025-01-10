French national champion renews contract with Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale through 2027

24-year-old Paul Lapeira stays with French squad after breakthrough season which included five victories

French champion Paul Lapeira won five races in 2024, including a stage of Itzulia Basque Country
French champion Paul Lapeira won five races in 2024, including a stage of Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)

French national road champion Paul Lapeira has extended his contract with Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, signing a deal to stay at the French team until the end of 2027.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Fougères in Brittany, turned pro with the WorldTour squad in 2022 after rising through the ranks at the AG2R junior and under-23 development teams.

