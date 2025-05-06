'I was out there for bloody ages' – Crossing the line on a cargo bike 30 hours after The Traka Adventure winners

By , published

'On a bike like this, nobody was having these grand expectations of me' says Allan Shaw who also completed the Silk Road Mountain Race on a cargo bike

Allan Shaw with the cargo bike he used for the Trakka 560
Allan Shaw with the cargo bike he used for the Trakka 560 (Image credit: Will Jones)

The first riders over the line in The Traka Adventure blasted through the race in less than 24 hours but the next day, some riders were still working their way to the line after having persevered through two nights. 

Scotland’s Allan Shaw was one such rider, tackling the 560km on a cargo bike.

Image 1 of 6
Allan Shaw
(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 5
Allan Shaw
(Image credit: Will Jones)
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.