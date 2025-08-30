Michael Matthews returns to racing this weekend after pulmonary embolism scare

By published

'These last few months have been tough' says Australian after sidelined summer

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - MAY 01: Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at podium as race winner during the 62nd Eschborn-Frankfurt 2025 a 198.7km one day race from Eschborn to Frankfurt am Main / #UCIWT / on May 01, 2025 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)
Michael Matthews hasn't raced since winning Eschborn-Frankfurt in May (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia's Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) will return to racing on Sunday at the Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France, two and a half months after halting competition with signs of pulmonary embolism.

During an altitude camp earlier in the year, Matthews' Jayco AlUla team discovered signs of a pulmonary embolism in the 34-year-old rider, forcing him to take an immediate break from all racing and riding.

"I’m really looking forward to pinning a number on again and getting out there with my teammates. These last few months have been tough, but I’m ready and excited to get back racing again," he said in a team press release.

"It is also special to be returning to a race that I have good memories of after my win back in 2020. I’ve also had some other good results here in my career and it’s a race that suits me well."

"We have a strong team with a few options that we can play, so I’m excited to be back and to finish the season on a high with these next few races," Matthews said.

"We have a nice team Plouay and it’s good to have Michael back after his injury. We will see how far he can get into the final, but I’m quite confident Michael is going to be good, he’s a real professional athlete," DS Peter Weening said. "On the other hand, it’s his first race back and it’s a long race, 260km with almost a little more than 4,800 altitude metres, so it’s also going to be a hard race for him.

"In the end it’s going to be an honest race, it’s a real hard race so if you want to end up in the final and you want to make a result that means first of all you need to have the legs. It’s a pure honest race."

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.