'I felt like I was trying to breathe underwater' – Michael Matthews reflects on journey from mid-year health turmoil to Rwanda Worlds motivation

'With the whole season changing ... it was definitely something that I could really pin my mind to and focus on,' Matthews told AusCycling

LIEGE, BELGIUM - APRIL 27: Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla prior to the 111st Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2025 a 252km one day race from Liege to Liege / #UCIWT / on April 27, 2025 in Liege, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) before Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Matthews hasn't missed out on lining up for Australia at a Road World Championships since 2018. The drive to once again be on the start line in Rwanda wasn't diminished even after he faced a serious medical issue mid-season – a pulmonary embolism that left him not just missing out on the Tour de France, but fearing for his life.

While training at altitude, after finishing off his spring racing block with his first victory of the season at Eschborn-Frankfurt, the Australian showed the signs of a pulmonary embolism at a May/June altitude training camp in Italy, prompting his team, Jayco-AlUla, to announce that he would 'refrain from racing' to protect his health and well-being while the extent and cause of the issue was determined.

"Towards the end of the camp, when I had to do my really, really hard efforts, I just couldn’t get through the session. I got through one of the efforts and thought I was going to die."

"So yeah, it was pretty scary," said Matthews in the AusCycling article. "And then a couple of nights in a Swiss hospital by myself because everyone else was gone - that was also pretty scary, not knowing exactly what was going to happen to me, if I was going to be able to leave the hospital or if I was going to stay there, or die. I didn’t know."

Those next races are expected to include the North American one-day events of the Maryland Classic on September 6 and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Montréal on September 12 and 14 – with Matthews having won in Québec three times and Montréal once. Then there is the UCI Road World Championships from September 15-28, with Australia putting a high priority on defending the mixed team time trial title, which Matthews helped claim last year, and the 34-year-old will also take on the road race as part of a team that will back Jai Hindley.

Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

