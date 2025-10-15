'I hope to be a GC rider' – Ineos Grenadiers teenager gets WorldTour career going with breakaway ride into Tour of Guangxi KOM jersey

19-year-old Peter Øxenberg moves into the polka-dot jersey in China during just his third WorldTour race

2025 Tour of Guangxi stage 2: Ineos Grenadiers Peter Øxenberg took the leader&#039;s jersey of the mountains classification
2025 Tour of Guangxi stage 2: Ineos Grenadiers Peter Øxenberg took the leader's jersey of the mountains classification (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Øxenberg may likely have first made his name in the cycling world by emulating an illustrious Danish compatriot - both riding for the country's very same continental outfit, ColoQuick, and then taking the same famed KOM up the Coll de Rates in Alicante, too. However, the 19-year-old's now made his transition onto Ineos Grenadiers' WorldTour squad and is beginning his own pro career in earnest.

As for the Col de Rates record, Øxenberg followed the wheeltracks of none other than Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), who had taken the KOM record in 2018, only for Tadej Pogačar then to beat it at his UAE Team Emirates-XRG training camp. However, by this point, Øxenberg had already secured his move over to Ineos.

This was back in June of 2024. But as Ineos finally ensured they had a development pathway for their U23 riders by partnering with Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank, Øxenberg stepped down from the WT squad and into his under-23 career to try and gain some experience throughout 2025.

As Ineos undergo major changes in the off-season, with Geraint Thomas retiring, long-term staff members Oli Cookson and Zak Dempster departing for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and Dave Brailsford coming back in a greater capacity, it's important not to let the likes of Øxenberg slip away and ensure their development is maintained.

"It's quite a big step up, but it's been good. There is quite a bit of difference because it's quite a bit faster here in the WorldTour peloton compared to the Under 23s. I have to get used to it, but it's good," said Øxenberg.

However, the likes of Óscar Rodríguez, AJ August or Michael Leonard could also step up for this very young Ineos team racing in China: the average age of the remaining five riders is just 21.

News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d'Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport's top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

