'I had more time off the bike than I hoped' – Jonas Vingegaard confirms lack of preparation for European Championships after dropping early behind rivals

Dane faded with 109km still to race in elite men's race and ultimately abandoned, but still believes he can 'compete for victory in these races'

PRIVAS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Remco Evenepoel and Team Belgium, Jonas Vingegaard and Team Denmark, Joao Almeida and Team Portugal and Juan Ayuso and Team Spain prior to the 31st UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite Road Race a 202.5km race from Privas to Guilherand-Granges on October 05, 2025 in Privas, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Vingegaard on the European Championships start line with Remco Evenepoel and João Almeida (Image credit: Getty Images)

The three-way battle that some people were expecting to develop between Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard at the European Championships ended before it could even start, as the Dane got dropped with 109km to go in the elite men's road race.

Vingegaard was the biggest unknown from the so-called 'Big Three' when it came to one-day racing, but it quickly became clear that the Vuelta a España champion was feeling the effects of his long, busy season.

As the Slovenian and Belgian teams upped the pace on the second rep up the Saint Romain de Lerps climb, Vingegaard faltered and would end up a non-finisher as Pogačar powered to a dominant 75-kilometre solo win and Evenepoel again – as was the case at the World Championships – came off second best.

"There are 80 men left, and he gets dropped – even at the first acceleration. Then it's because he hasn't trained. He hasn't been on the bike enough in Denmark [since the Vuelta], but he might have a different explanation."

"It wasn't because I didn't want to, but it was because I couldn't. I don't know if that was decisive for what happened today, or if it was just the fatigue that's in the body. I've not had the best preparation for this. It was more to try to see if I could do a race – and to compete in the national colours.

"I had hoped for more, but sometimes you don't have the day – and I didn't have that today. So the question is whether it was a bad day for certain reasons, because I've had a tough schedule, or whether the form is just not there. I don't know. But the day wasn't there."

Danish National Coach Michael Mørkøv was similarly disappointed to not have Vingegaard firing on all cylinders as he had hoped, but also expressed how he hoped Championship racing would remain an ambition for the star rider.

"My hope was that Jonas had been sharper than he was, and that with him and Mattias [Skjelmose], we could have had the tactical upper hand," Mørkøv told Feltet.

"I'm pretty sure that – despite the outcome of the race – he has had a good experience with the national team. I expect to have him in play for the upcoming championships."

While his rivals will prepare for a final one-day hit out for Il Lombardia and the final Monument of the season, Vingegaard has no more races on his schedule for 2025. His focus will soon turn to the off-season and preparing to try and beat Pogačar at the Tour after losing the past two editions.

