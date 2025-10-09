'I felt really good until the final time up the climb' – Defending champion Neilson Powless settles for seventh at Gran Piemonte ahead of Il Lombardia bid

'Hopefully it gave me what I needed for Il Lombardia because that's another beast' says US racer ahead of Saturday's Monument

ACQUI TERME, ITALY - OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Neilson Powless of United States and Team EF Education - EasyPost cross the finish line during the 109th Gran Piemonte 2025 a 179km one day race from Dogliani to Acqui Terme on October 09, 2025 in Acqui Terme, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Neilson Powless crossing the line for seventh place at Gran Piemonte on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 Gran Piemonte champion Neilson Powless couldn't repeat the feat on the road to Acqui Terme on Thursday afternoon, instead settling for seventh place in the chasing group 1:07 down on solo winner Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

The US racer is building up to challenge at the final Monument of the season, Il Lombardia, this weekend. His last tuneup before heading to Como on Saturday was the hilly 179km run across Piemonte, which he won last autumn with a 42km solo ride.

However, on the final, decisive run up the climb, Powless – and the rest of the favourites in the peloton – had no answer as Del Toro mounted his race-winning attack 19.7km from the line.

"I was a little bit too excited, maybe. You also just can't let him go, so…"

Powless has several one-day race victories on his palmarès alongside last year's Gran Piemonte, including Dwars door Vlaanderen, the Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa, and two editions of the Japan Cup.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

