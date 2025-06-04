Recommended reading

'I feel like a completely different person' – Jonas Vingegaard eyes new peak to take on Tadej Pogačar at Tour de France

By published

Dane says he needs to be 'better than I was two years ago', when he last beat Slovenian to maillot jaune

Danish Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured before the first stage of 83th edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, from and to Le Perray-en-Yvelines (156,5km), Sunday 09 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) is set to race for the first time since March at the Critérium du Dauphiné on Sunday, and says he feels like a "different person" from last season heading into the Tour de France.

In June 2024, the two-time Tour winner was still a question mark, with his life-threatening crash at Itzulia Basque Country seeing him confirmed as a starter just nine days before the Grand Départ.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.