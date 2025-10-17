'I don't want to focus on it too early' – MTB World Champion Alan Hatherly playing the 'long game' when it comes to road career

South African looks to close out first WorldTour season with Jayco AlUla by taking strong GC finish at Tour of Guangxi

Mountain Bike World Champion Alan Hatherly has said he's playing the "long game" when it comes to his WorldTour career on the road, not wanting to rush into the discipline after joining Jayco AlUla at the start of the season.

Hatherly got his WT road career off to a bang in 2025 after impressing throughout the AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia, where he finished third and second on the key climbing days and sixth overall as a fellow multi-discipline star, Tom Pidcock (Q36.5), rode to victory.

"Obviously for me, coming from MTB where the duration needed is 90 minutes, so VO2 max pretty much, whereas here it's four to five hours on a solid tempo threshold, and it's about being able to deliver in that last hour where it's quite difficult – that's where all the races are exploding and there's very few guys making it nowadays."

Hatherly had respect for what Pidcock, whose best results have mostly come in MTB, has managed to do in 2025, finishing third on GC at the Vuelta a España, but did point out how much of the off-road discipline the Brit has cut out of his schedule to do so.

"I think he made a big jump this year and if you look back on what did on the MTB, he didn't do too much," said Hatherly, with Pidcock having only raced the European Championships and World Cup in Pal Arinsal this year – both of which, he won.

