Tom Pidcock and Q36.5 plotting future Grand Tour success after Vuelta a España podium

'We need to close a minimum of three to four minutes – I think that's an achievable gap' says Brit's coach

L&#039;ANGLIRU, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 05: Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling competes in the chase group during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 13 a 203.7km stage from Cabezon de la Sal to L&#039;Angliru 1556m / #UCIWT / on September 05, 2025 in L&#039;Angliru, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock made a huge step up in his GC ambitions at the Vuelta (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

After finishing third at the Vuelta a España, Tom Pidcock and his Q36.5 team are already dreaming of future Grand Tour success, and plotting how they can close the gap to the top step of the podium.

Despite being up against tough opposition in Jonas Vingegaard, João Almeida and Jai Hindley, and being a relative newcomer to serious Grand Tour GC campaigns, Pidcock defied even his own expectations to finish third, his best overall across three weeks.

"This is only the Vuelta, but it’s a step in the right direction for Tom with the numbers he was doing," Pidcock's long-term coach Kurt Bogaerts told The Cycling Podcast. "I think his body got a signal that it can recover during stages."

"We are three minutes from the winner," he said, referencing Pidcock's deficit to Jonas Vingegaard. "And now we know that if we will potentially win a Grand Tour one of these days, we need to close a minimum of three to four minutes. I think that’s an achievable gap."

"It’s probably the biggest achievement of my career so far… this third place feels like a win. But it also makes me believe I could fight for more in the future."

"I don’t think we need to go next year to try to win it, or only to go for the podium," Bogaerts said about the Tour.

"I think we will try to copy this and analyze this event in detail. What can we do better? And what do we do well already?" Bogaerts said. "Let’s make it achievable, the progression."

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


