'I believe I can come closer to Pogačar and Vingegaard' – Remco Evenepoel bullish on eve of Tour de France dress rehearsal

Olympic champions hopes to 'be up there to battle with Tadej and Jonas. That would be a good sign for me towards the Tour'

As the Tour de France looms large on the eve of the Critérium du Dauphiné, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is rising in confidence, revealing that his level is already where it was during last year's Tour, with room to improve yet before the Grand Départ.

Can he close the gap to his two main rivals, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)? Evenepoel is confident that it's possible.

