How to watch the Road World Championships – live streams from anywhere

The 2019 UCI Road World Championships are well under way in Yorkshire, in the UK, with the time trials now all done and dusted for another year, and with the junior men having got the road races up and running on Thursday, with the USA's Quinn Simmons taking first place – and with it a shiny new pro contract with US WorldTour team Trek-Segafredo.

It means that just four events now remain at this year's championships, with the junior women and under-23 men's road races taking place on Friday, followed by the elite women's road race on Saturday, and then the elite men's road race bringing the curtain down on proceedings on Sunday.

The likes of French Tour de France hero Julian Alaphilippe and 2012 champion Philippe Gilbert will go up against Slovakia's three-time world champion Peter Sagan in the 284.5km elite men's event. Young pretenders Mathieu van der Poel, of the Netherlands, and Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) will also look to upset the applecart and delight their legions of fans.

Meanwhile, in the women's race, on Saturday, it'll be hard to look past the powerful Dutch squad for the winner, which features defending champion Anna van der Breggen, three-time world champion Marianne Vos and this year's Giro Rosa winner, Annemiek van Vleuten – although last year's silver medallist, Amanda Spratt, and her strong Australian team, will be trying to give them a run for their money.

You won't want to miss a moment, and Cyclingnews will have full coverage of the racing right here on the site

The UCI's own YouTube channel will also provide coverage of select races.

2019 UCI Road World Championships schedule

Time trials

Mixed relay team time trial: Sunday 22 September, Harrogate circuit, 28km

Junior women individual time trial: Monday 23 September, Harrogate circuit, 14km

Junior men individual time trial: Monday 23 September, Harrogate circuit, 28km

Under-23 men individual time trial: Tuesday 24 September, Ripon to Harrogate, 32.5km

Elite women individual time trial: Tuesday 24 September, Ripon to Harrogate, 32.5km

Elite men individual time trial: Wednesday 25 September, Northallerton to Harrogate, 54km

Road races

Junior men road race: Thursday 26 September, Richmond to Harrogate, 144.5km

Junior women road race: Friday 27 September, Doncaster to Harrogate, 91.5km

Under-23 men road race: Friday 27 September, Doncaster to Harrogate, 192.5km

Elite women road race: Saturday 28 September, Bradford to Harrogate, 149.5km

Elite men road race: Sunday 29 September, Leeds to Harrogate, 284.5km