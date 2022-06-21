How to watch the Tour de France – live TV and streaming

The biggest bike race in the world happens every July - don't miss a minute of the 2022 race

Children wave a French flag as they cheer for the riders during the 16th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 164 km between La Tour du Pin and VillarddeLans on September 15 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images
Children cheer on the Tour de France peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Starting in Copenhagen on 1st July, the 2022 Tour de France promises to be a global spectacle in cycling. Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the year's biggest race.

The 2022 Tour de France will be broadcast around Europe and the rest of the world, with all stages aired from start to finish, and you can find out how to watch the race wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Starting in Copenhagen and covering three stages in Denmark before the transfer to Dunkerque, the best sprinters, stage racers and breakaway artists in the world will be on the starting line of the most-anticipated race of the year.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won the last two editions of the Tour and remains the overwhelming favourite to win but he will be tested by crosswinds, cobblestones, and a massive stage to Alpe d'Huez that includes the highest climb of the 109th Tour de France, the Col du Galibier.

The race begins with a 13-kilometre time trial in Copenhagen, a test of strength and nerves as riders vie to wear the first maillot jaune of race leader. Most of the first week's stages are suited to the fast men of the peloton, although the potential for crosswinds and echelons is high. The Classics specialists will shine on stage 5 that covers 11 sectors of pavé, some of which are used in Paris-Roubaix.

Stage 6 from Binche to Longwy gives the puncheurs a shot, with a sharp climb to the finish. It will also be an opener for the first major summit finish on La Planche des Belles Filles - the same climb that won Pogacar the 2020 Tour de France when it featured in the final time trial.

From stage 7 on the course swings in the favour of the climbers and breakaway artists, with stage 12 to Alpe d'Huez and stage 18 to Hautacam the key stages for the overall contenders.

Will it be Pogačar for three in a row? Can Jumbo-Visma balance Primož Roglič's GC ambitions and Wout van Aert's green jersey push? Will Adam Yates recover from COVID-19 in time to lead Ineos Grenadiers' challenge? All these questions and more will feature in the lead-up to the Grande Depart on July 1.

Tour de France live stream

The 2022 Tour de France will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Discovery+ (opens in new tab), which carries Eurosport's live coverage. A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and in select other territories on GCN+ (opens in new tab), with a year’s subscription costing £39.99. In Australia, national broadcaster SBS (opens in new tab) will also carry live coverage.

ITV4 (opens in new tab) will also be showing the race in the UK, with full live coverage and highlights available. In Wales, S4C (opens in new tab) will be airing the race.

The Tour de France will be available to view in the USA on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab). A seven-day free trial is available, while a subscription to Peacock Premium will set you back $4.99 (or $9.99 without ads) per month.

FloBikes (opens in new tab) will air the Tour de France in Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $12.99/month.

Around Europe, broadcasters include France TV (opens in new tab) in France, ARD (opens in new tab) in Germany, Sporza (opens in new tab) and RTBF (opens in new tab) in Belgium, Rai (opens in new tab) in Italy, and RTVE (opens in new tab) in Spain.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the Tour de France.

You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN, with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) offering the ability to simulate being back in your home country, allowing you to watch the race live on various devices – including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Tour de France schedule

Schedule
DateStartFinishLengthType
Stage 1Fri 07/01/2022 CopenhagenCopenhagen13.2 km Individual time-trial
Stage 2Sat 07/02/2022 Roskilde Nyborg 202.5 km Flat
Stage 3Sun 07/03/2022 Vejle Sønderborg 182 km Flat
Rest Day 1Mon 07/04/2022    
Stage 4Tue 07/05/2022 Dunkerque Calais 171.5 km Hilly
Stage 5Wed 07/06/2022 Lille Métropole Arenberg Porte du Hainaut 154 km Hilly
Stage 6Thu 07/07/2022 Binche Longwy 220 km Hilly
Stage 7Fri 07/08/2022 Tomblaine La Super Planche des Belles Filles 176.5 km Mountain
Stage 8Sat 07/09/2022 Dole Lausanne 186.5 km Hilly
Stage 9Sun 07/10/2022 Aigle Châtel Les Portes du Soleil 193 km Mountain
Rest Day 2Mon 07/11/2022 Morzine Les Portes du Soleil   Rest Day
Stage 10Tue 07/12/2022 Morzine Les Portes du Soleil Megève 148.5 km Hilly
Stage 11Wed 07/13/2022 Albertville Col du Granon Serre Chevalier 152 km Mountain
Stage 12Thu 07/14/2022 Briançon Alpe d'Huez 165.5 km Mountain
Stage 13Fri 07/15/2022 Le Bourg d'Oisans Saint-Étienne 193 km Flat
Stage 14Sat 07/16/2022 Saint-Étienne Mende 192.5 km Hilly
Stage 15Sun 07/17/2022 Rodez Carcassonne 202.5 km Flat
Rest Day 3Mon 07/18/2022 Carcassonne   Rest Day
Stage 16Tue 07/19/2022 Carcassonne Foix 178.5 km Hilly
Stage 17Wed 07/20/2022 Saint-Gaudens Peyragudes 130 km Mountain
Stage 18Thu 07/21/2022 Lourdes Hautacam 143.5 km Mountain
Stage 19Fri 07/22/2022 Castelnau-Magnoac Cahors 188.5 km Flat
Stage 20Sat 07/23/2022 Lacapelle-Marival Rocamadour 40.7 km Individual time-trial
Stage 21Sun 07/24/2022 Paris La Défense Arena Paris Champs-Élysées 116 km Flat

