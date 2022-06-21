How to watch the Tour de France – live TV and streaming

Starting in Copenhagen on 1st July, the 2022 Tour de France promises to be a global spectacle in cycling. Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the year's biggest race.

The 2022 Tour de France will be broadcast around Europe and the rest of the world, with all stages aired from start to finish, and you can find out how to watch the race wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Starting in Copenhagen and covering three stages in Denmark before the transfer to Dunkerque, the best sprinters, stage racers and breakaway artists in the world will be on the starting line of the most-anticipated race of the year.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won the last two editions of the Tour and remains the overwhelming favourite to win but he will be tested by crosswinds, cobblestones, and a massive stage to Alpe d'Huez that includes the highest climb of the 109th Tour de France, the Col du Galibier.

The race begins with a 13-kilometre time trial in Copenhagen, a test of strength and nerves as riders vie to wear the first maillot jaune of race leader. Most of the first week's stages are suited to the fast men of the peloton, although the potential for crosswinds and echelons is high. The Classics specialists will shine on stage 5 that covers 11 sectors of pavé, some of which are used in Paris-Roubaix.

Stage 6 from Binche to Longwy gives the puncheurs a shot, with a sharp climb to the finish. It will also be an opener for the first major summit finish on La Planche des Belles Filles - the same climb that won Pogacar the 2020 Tour de France when it featured in the final time trial.

From stage 7 on the course swings in the favour of the climbers and breakaway artists, with stage 12 to Alpe d'Huez and stage 18 to Hautacam the key stages for the overall contenders.

Will it be Pogačar for three in a row? Can Jumbo-Visma balance Primož Roglič's GC ambitions and Wout van Aert's green jersey push? Will Adam Yates recover from COVID-19 in time to lead Ineos Grenadiers' challenge? All these questions and more will feature in the lead-up to the Grande Depart on July 1.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2022 Tour de France.

Tour de France live stream

The 2022 Tour de France will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Discovery+ (opens in new tab), which carries Eurosport's live coverage. A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and in select other territories on GCN+ (opens in new tab), with a year’s subscription costing £39.99. In Australia, national broadcaster SBS (opens in new tab) will also carry live coverage.

ITV4 (opens in new tab) will also be showing the race in the UK, with full live coverage and highlights available. In Wales, S4C (opens in new tab) will be airing the race.

The Tour de France will be available to view in the USA on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab). A seven-day free trial is available, while a subscription to Peacock Premium will set you back $4.99 (or $9.99 without ads) per month.

FloBikes (opens in new tab) will air the Tour de France in Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $12.99/month.

Around Europe, broadcasters include France TV (opens in new tab) in France, ARD (opens in new tab) in Germany, Sporza (opens in new tab) and RTBF (opens in new tab) in Belgium, Rai (opens in new tab) in Italy, and RTVE (opens in new tab) in Spain.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the Tour de France.

Tour de France schedule