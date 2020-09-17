How to watch the Tour de France – live streaming, TV, highlights and analysis

The final week of the 2020 Tour de France is upon us, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in the yellow jersey and more mountain stages on the menu in the upcoming days.

Sunday's stage 15 saw Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) take his second win of the race, just edging out Roglič on the Grand Colombier to take back four bonus seconds, while stage 16 saw Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) win from the break.

Stage 17 featured a summit finish on the Col de la Loze, where we saw Miguel Ángel López take the stage and push himself up to third on GC, while Roglič issued a blow to Pogačar's yellow jersey hopes, extending his lead by a further 17 seconds.

In the GC, López (Astana) now lies in third behind Roglič and Pogačar, while defending champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) is out of the race, abandoning before stage 17.

In the GC, López (Astana) now lies in third behind Roglič and Pogačar, while defending champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) is out of the race, abandoning before stage 17.

While the general classification favourites are limited to the two Slovenians, there are plenty of other big names to keep an eye on, too.

Colombian representation comes courtesy of former runner-up Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), debutant Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and the EF Pro Cycling trio of Rigoberto Urán and Daniel Martínez.

French hopes are now limited to stage wins from Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep). Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren), Alejandro Valverde and Enric Mas (both Movistar) are Spain's main GC men. Trek-Segafredo leader Richie Porte is another challenger.

In terms of sprinters – with only one or two opportunities remaining – double stage Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) leads the way. He'll compete against Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Elia Viviani (Cofidis), and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), among others. Bennett looks to have oon the Green jersey, but Sagan is pushing him every step of the way, while Trentin lies in third.

Other major names on the start list include Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) and world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

Click here for details of the route on what is a climber-friendly three weeks in France.

Tour de France live stream

The Tour de France is being aired comprehensively across a number of networks, and is being aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.26 for a month, £4.99 / $6.61 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.99 for a 12-month pass.

The GCN Race Pass, available on the GCN app, is also airing the race in the UK and Australia. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year. There's also an option to pay for the Race Pass month-by-month, although the year pass is much better value.

British broadcaster ITV is also showing the race on their ITV4 channel. Welsh-language station S4C has live coverage and highlights every day, too.

FloBikes are showing the race in Canada. Subscribing to FloBikes will set you back $30 per month or $150 for the year, and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

NBC Sports Gold is also streaming the race, costing $54.99 for a year's subscription that includes a number of other major races.

The race is also being shown on various broadcasters around Europe, including Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF and Sporza in Belgium, and on France Sport in France. SBS will show the Tour in Australia.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Race schedule

Saturday, August 29

Stage 1: Nice – Nice, 170km

Sunday, August 30

Stage 2: Nice – Nice, 190km

Monday, August 31

Stage 3: Nice – Sisteron, 198km

Tuesday, September 1

Stage 4: Sisteron – Orcières-Merlette, 157km

Wednesday, September 2

Stage 5: Gap – Privas, 183km

Thursday, September 3

Stage 6: Le Teil – Mont Aigoual, 191km

Friday, September 4

Stage 7: Millau – Lavaur, 168km

Saturday, September 5

Stage 8: Cazères – Loudenvielle, 140km

Sunday, September 6

Stage 9: Pau – Lauruns, 154km

Monday, September 7

Rest day

Tuesday, September 8

Stage 10: Île d'Oléron – Île de Ré, 170km

Wednesday, September 9

Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage – Poitiers, 167km

Thursday, September 10

Stage 12: Chauvigny – Sarran, 218km

Friday, September 11

Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon – Puy Mary, 191km

Saturday, September 12

Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand – Lyon, 197km

Sunday, September 13

Stage 15: Lyon – Grand Colombier, 175km

Monday, September 14

Rest day

Tuesday, September 15

Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin – Villard-de-Lans, 164km

Wednesday, September 16

Stage 17: Grenoble – Méribel, 168km

Thursday, September 17

Stage 18: Méribel – La Roche-sur-Foron, 168km

Friday, September 18

Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse – Champagnole, 160km

Saturday, September 19

Stage 20: Lure – La Planche des Belles Filles, 36km

Sunday, September 20

Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie – Paris Champs-Élysées, 122km