How to watch the Clásica de Almería – live TV and streaming

The European road racing season continues on Sunday with the Clásica de Almería, the second day of racing in Spain and the second Pro-category race of 2021 so far.

The one-day race, with a classification just one slot under WorldTour level, is held in the coastal town of Almería in the east of Andalusia in southern Spain and has been won the past two years by Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter Pascal Ackermann. The German will be back to defend his title on February 14.

Ackermann will have plenty of competition for the win in the sprinter's classic, with last year's runner-up Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) also on the start list along with Mark Cavendish, who makes his second Deceuninck-QuickStep debut after returning to the team following a five year absence.

The contenders list doesn't end there, though. Fernando Gaviria will line up alongside teammate Kristoff, forming the strongest sprint partnership in the 183.3-kilometre race. Meanwhile, Danny Van Poppel will lead Intermarché-Wanty Gobert after taking third place in 2020.

Giacomo Nizzolo is also among the favourites – the Italian will lead the way for Qhubeka Assos. His compatriot Matteo Moschetti is Trek-Segafredo's sprinter, while compatriots Fabio Sabatini and Simone Consonni take the reins for Cofidis.

Luka Mezgec, who took third in Almería in 2019, is set to lead Team BikeExchange, while Marc Sarreau leads AG2R Citroën and Timothy Dupont leads Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles. Home favourites include Mikel Aristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

Clásica de Almería live stream

