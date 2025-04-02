How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

Watch Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday April 2 for the latest cobbled Classic from Belgium in the build-up to the Tour of Flanders, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Dwars door Vlaanderen: Key information ► Date: Wednesday 2 April, 2025 (men & women) ► Location: Flanders, Belgium (Starts in Roeselare, finishes in Waregem) ► Category: UCI WorldTour / Women's WorldTour ► TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | FloBikes (US & Canada) ► Free stream: Sporza (Belgium) | NPO Start (Netherlands) | L'Equipe (France) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

After last week's E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem, there's no let-up as Dwars door Vlaanderen marks the final race before the the biggest one of all on Sunday. There's a men's race and a women's race on Wednesday, taking place on the same course that links Roeselare and Waregem via a healthy helping of cobbles and climbs in the Flemish Ardennes.

A few of the big names like Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar are skipping Dwars but there are still quality start lists that includes Mads Pedersen and Wout van Aert for the men's race, and Lotte Kopecky and Marianne Vos in the women's race.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia, as well as free live streaming options, so read on for all the details on how to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Dwars door Vlaanderen for free?

The 2025 edition of Dwars door Vlaanderen will be shown for free in the host country of Belgium, as well as over the borders in the Netherlands and France, but this only applies to the men's race.

In Belgium, the main Flemish public broadcaster VRT has the rights, with the races going out on VRT1 on TV, the VRT Max streaming platform and on the Sporza website.

In the Netherlands, NOS has the men's race, with NPO Start its streaming platform. In France, L'Equipe TV has the rights, and you can watch on their website along with free streaming platforms like TF1+ and Molotov.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Dwars door Vlaanderen is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Dwars door Vlaanderen on TNT Sports and Discovery+ on Wednesday April 2.

Online viewers get more coverage, as only the men's race will make the TV schedule, on TNT Sports 1, starting at 1pm.

Both races from Dwars door Vlaanderen are available to stream live on the Discovery+ streaming platform, with the men's race starting at 1pm and the women's at 3pm.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions now cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen in the USA and Canada

Dwars door Vlaanderen will have live coverage on the cycling streaming service FloBikes in both the USA and Canada on April 2.

Canadian subscribers get most of the races on Flobikes anyway and while the US offering is more limited it has a deal for the Flanders Classics races, including Dwars door Vlaanderen. Coverage starts at 8am ET with the men's race.

A subscription to Flobikes will cost US$30 / CAN$39.99 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at US$150 / CAN$203.88.

Can I watch Dwars door Vlaanderen in Australia?

Unfortunately, there's no coverage planned for Dwars door Vlaanderen in Australia.

The race is not on the SBS schedules, and streaming service Staylive has confirmed that Australian subscribers will be blocked from their Dwars door Vlaanderen stream.

Fans in New Zealand will be able to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen through Staylive ($9.99 a month) but only the men's race.

Dwars door Vlaanderen Schedule

Dwars door Vlaanderen men's race timings

Race start: 12.25pm CET (Local) / 11.25am GMT / 6.25am ET

Race finish (approx): 4.35pm CET / 3.35pm GMT / 10.25am ET

Broadcast start: 2pm CET / 1.15pm GMT / 8.15am ET

Broadcast finish: 5pm CET / 4pm GMT / 11am ET

Dwars door Vlaanderen women's race timings

Race start: 1.40pm CET (Local) / 12.40pm GMT / 7.40am ET

Race finish (approx): 5.58pm CET / 4.58pm GMT / 11.58am ET

Broadcast start: 4pm CET / 3pm GMT / 10am ET

Broadcast finish: 6.20pm CET / 5.20pm GMT / 12.20pm ET