How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

By published

All the broadcast information for the pre-Tour of Flanders hit-out on April 2

Belgian Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured in action during the men elite race of the &#039;Dwars Door Vlaanderen&#039; cycling race, 188,6 km from Roeselare to Waregem, Wednesday 27 March 2024. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday April 2 for the latest cobbled Classic from Belgium in the build-up to the Tour of Flanders, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world. 

Dwars door Vlaanderen: Key information

► Date: Wednesday 2 April, 2025 (men & women)

Location: Flanders, Belgium (Starts in Roeselare, finishes in Waregem)

► Category: UCI WorldTour / Women's WorldTour

TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | FloBikes (US & Canada)

Free stream: Sporza (Belgium) | NPO Start (Netherlands) | L'Equipe (France)

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

