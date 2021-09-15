How to watch the 2021 UCI Road World Championships – live TV and streaming

The 2021 UCI Road World Championships will be held Belgium for the first time in 19 years, with Flanders hosting the week of races on the 100th anniversary of the first championships in Denmark in 1921.

The racing kicks off with the men's elite individual time trial on Sunday September 19 before concluding with the men's elite road race on Sunday September 26.

The races will be broadcast in select locations in Europe and the rest of the world. You can find out how to watch the race wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN.

A long list of the sport's biggest stars will be racing in Flanders during the week, with Julian Alaphilippe, Anna van der Breggen, and Filippo Ganna among them – the trio returning to defend the rainbow stripes they won in Italy last year in Imola, Italy.

2020's double silver medallist Wout van Aert will also be racing as he leads the Belgian selection. He'll be joined by Remco Evenepoel and Lotte Kopecky as leaders throughout the week.

Van der Breggen heads up a typically strong Dutch selection, with Annemiek van Vleuten, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Mathieu van der Poel, and Marianne Vos all expected to be racing.

Alaphilippe's French squad will include time triallist Rémi Cavagna and Audrey Cordon-Ragot, while men's TT favourite Filippo Ganna leads an Italy squad which includes Sonny Colbrelli and Elisa Longo Borghini.

Australia will look to Grace Brown, Chloe Hosking, and Michael Matthews as their medal hopes, while a very strong Danish selection includes Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Magnus Cort, Kasper Asgreen and Mads Pedersen.

Grand Tour giants Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič lead Slovenia in the road race, while Lizzie Deignan and Tom Pidcock head up the British selection. Former champion Michał Kwiatkowski and Kasia Niewiadoma lead Poland, and Spanish hopes rest with Maví Garcia and Alejandro Valverde.

Elsewhere, Coryn Rivera (USA), Stefan Küng (Switzerland), Peter Sagan (Slovakia), and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa) will also be in the mix for medals.

Check here for our comprehensive race preview, and read on for all the information on how to watch the 2021 UCI Road World Championships.

Road World Championships live stream

All events at the Worlds will be aired in the UK and around Europe on Eurosport and Eurosport Player. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

GCN+ will also air the race, with coverage available in the UK, around Europe and select other countries around the world. Pricing runs the same as a Eurosport Player subscription.

FloBikes hold the TV rights for the USA and Canada – a subscription will set you back $12.50 per month or $150 per year. The Worlds will be aired in Australia by SBS.

Around Europe, a number of different broadcasters will air the races, including Rai in Italy, Sporza in Belgium, France TV in France, RTVE in Spain, and NOS in the Netherlands.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the Tour of Britain.

You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN, with ExpressVPN offering the ability to simulate being back in your home country, allowing you to watch the race live on various devices – including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Schedule