How to watch Strade Bianche – live streaming

Mathieu van der Poel is among the headline names taking on Strade Bianche this year

Following the season opener in the UAE, the WorldTour and Women's WorldTour continues at the weekend with Strade Bianche and Strade Bianche Women. The races may not have the age and history of the Monument Classics but they have quickly risen to become among the most prestigious prizes of the spring.

This year's races fall on Saturday, March 4 and will start and end in Siena in Tuscany. Top stars from the peloton including Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) are down to compete.

Past winners Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) will join Van Vleuten on the start line in the women's race, while Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) will do battle with Van der Poel.

The women's race will take the peloton on a 136km voyage across eight major sterrato sectors of the famous white gravel, while the men will tackle 11 sectors over 184km. Of course, there are plenty of hills packing the route, too.

Check below for start lists and route information, and scroll down for all your Strade Bianche live streaming needs.

If you're in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, or any one of many European countries, the races will be aired live and in full on GCN+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab).

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.

Host broadcaster RAI Sport (opens in new tab) will be airing the race in Italy if you fancy some local flavour.

