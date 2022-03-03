How to watch Strade Bianche 2022 – live TV and streaming

Mathieu van der Poel attacks on his way to victory at last year's Strade Bianche

Following the opener at the UAE Tour, the 2022 WorldTour continues on Saturday with Strade Bianche and Strade Bianche Women. The races are only in their 16th and eighth editions this year but have quickly proven to be among the most popular and prestigious one-day events of the season.

This year will see a host of stars headline the two races, with world champions Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) competing against the likes of Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and two-time winner Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar).

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch Strade Bianche via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

This year the races stick to tried and tested routes from 2021, with 184 kilometres of racing awaiting the men and 136 kilometres for the women.

In the men's race, 63 kilometres of white gravel roads are spread across the 11 sectors on the route, while the seemingly endless hills include Montalcino, Monte Sante Marie, Colle Pinzuto, Le Tolfe and the famous final climb into Siena.

The last two champions Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert won't be racing, but the start list is still packed with big names, including Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech), Michael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost), and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).

The women's route contains 31.4 kilometres of strade bianche across eight sectors, with Colle Pinzuto, Le Tolfe and the Siena climb among the late flashpoints.

Along with Van Vleuten and Balsamo, the women's start list will boast Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), the SD Worx quartet of Demi Vollering, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Lotte Kopecky, and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, and the Trek-Segafredo duo of Elisa Longo Borghini and Lucinda Brand.

Live stream

Both the men's and women's Strade Bianche will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, USA, Canada, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99GBP/€39.99EUR/$49.99USD after the end of a promotional price in February.

Host broadcaster Rai Sport will air the races in Italy, while Sporza, RTBF, and L'Equipe will show the race in Belgium and France.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Schedule