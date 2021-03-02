How to watch Strade Bianche 2021 – live TV and streaming

The 2021 WorldTour continues on Saturday, March 6 with Strade Bianche. The race, though only hosting its 15th edition this year, has quickly risen to one of the most anticipated races on the calendar, attracting an aptly prestigious lineup of riders.

The final start list has yet to be confirmed, but Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan is set to make his season debut at the race. The rivalry of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and 2020 winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will also be competing for the win in Tuscany.

In the women's race, which marks the start of the women's WorldTour, winner of the past two editions Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) is set to go head-to-head with Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx), who rides her final Strade Bianche.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch Strade Bianche via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Those big-names are far from the only stars set to take the start in Siena, though.

2019 winner Julian Alaphilippe heads up a Deceuninck-QuickStep squad also expected to feature 2015 winner Zdenek Štybar and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Davide Ballerini.

Romain Bardet, who was second in 2018, continues his Classics odyssey at Team DSM alongside Søren Kragh Andersen, while Egan Bernal and Tom Pidcock are expected to line up for Ineos Grenadiers.

Past podium finishers Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën), and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) will also race, as will Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation).

Van Vleuten and Van der Breggen should be joined at the start by 2016 and 2017 winners and Trek-Segafredo teammates Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana), Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service), and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) will also race.

The men's route is largely unchanged from the 2018, 2019 and postponed 2020 editions, with 11 gravel sections spread across a 184km course which includes countless hills including the final climb to the Piazza del Campo. Likewise, the women's race, which comes in at 136km. The women's race covers 136km and eight sections of strade bianche dirt roads.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Strade Bianche 2021.

Strade Bianche live stream

Both the men's and women's Strade Bianche will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99GBP/€39.99EUR/$49.99USD after the end of a promotional price in February.

Rai Sport will air the race in Italy and is host broadcaster, while Sporza and L'Equipe will show the race in Belgium and France.

Strade Bianche schedule